Monday, 12 October, 2020, 1:08 AM
‘Solvent people should give income tax for country’s dev’

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Oct 11: Senior Secretary of Internal Resources Division and Chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR) Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Alamin on Saturday afternoon said every solvent people should give income tax for the development of the country.
He said this as chief guest while exchanging views with the officials of Income Tax and VAT Department in the conference room of Khulna Tax Zone.
The present government has taken various steps to form modern and speedy income tax system, he also said.
The officials have been asked to work with sincerity, integrity and fairness, he said, adding that officials and employees should be more active to collect income tax. Besides, officials should remain alert so that people do not face harassment and repression during tax collection.
Income tax payers are now showing much interest to pay tax and VAT after the start of e-payment system, he added.
Among others, Member of NBR (Tax & Vat Administration) Md Saiful Islam, Member (VAT, Audit & Detective) Dr Abdul Mannan Shikder, Member (Tax, Audit, Modernisation, & International Trade) Khondokar Md Aminur Rahman, Commissioner of Khulna Customs and Excise VAT Commissionerate Md Mostoba Ali, and Commissioner of Khulna Income Tax Appeal Zone Rafiqul Islam attended the meeting.
Commissioner of Khulna Tax Zone Prashanta Kumar Roy presented the keynote paper.


