Monday, 12 October, 2020, 1:08 AM
Khulna Press Club gets books from Press Council

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent

To mark the Mujib Barsho, Bangladesh Press Council distributed books on different subjects including Liberation War history, life of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and role of media before and after 1971, to the Khulna Press Club Library. In this connection, a function was held at the Journalist Humayun Kabir Balu Auditorium in the city on Saturday. photo: observer

KHULNA, Oct 11: Bangladesh Press Council (BPC) distributed books on different subjects including the Liberation War history, life of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and role of media before and after 1971 to the Khulna Press Club Library marking the Mujib Barsho.
BPC representatives handed over the books to the club President SM Nazrul Islam at the Journalist Humayun Kabir Balu Auditorium on Saturday.
BPC Chairman Justice Momtaj Uddin Ahmed and Editor of The Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury virtually joined the distribution ceremony.
Among others, journalists Mokbul Hossain Mintu, A K Hiru, Sheikh Abu Hasan, S M Zahid Hossain, S M Habib, S M Kamal, Mozammel Haque Hawlader, Humayun Kabir, and Hasan Molla were also present.


