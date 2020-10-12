Video
Kitchen markets unstable in Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 11: Kitchen markets of the district have been unstable in recent months.
The prices of vegetables are exceeding those of other kitchen items including fish and meat.
One kitchen item buyer Saidur Rahman of Hadir crossing area, coming to Saheb Bazaar of the city, said, "Targeting fish and meat for their high prices, I bought these first. Later I saw vegetable prices are higher. But my pocket is already empty."
On Saturday, a visit to different kitchen markets found hot prices of all vegetables. The vegetable items, which ranged between Tk 40 to 45 about two to three days back, were selling above Tk 60, on an average.
Per kg pointed gourd was selling at Tk 60 on Saturday against Tk 50 in the last week; brinjal was selling by an increase of Tk 10 and was selling at Tk 70. Prices of bitter gourd, arum and radish went up by about Tk 5 to 10, compared to last week's prices, selling per kg at Tk 70, 40 and 50 respectively.
Cucumber was selling at Tk 60 against Tk 40 few days back. Papaya, ridge gourd and snake bean have registered price hike as well. Papaya was selling at Tk 40 per kg against Tk 35 few days back, and ridge gourd at Tk 40 against Tk 30. The price of snake bean increased by Tk 20, and now it is selling at Tk 60 per kg.
The chilli price is sky-high, selling at Tk 240, up by Tk 40 than in the last week. Yet ginger and garlic maintained the previous prices, selling at Tk 100 to 130 per kg.
Onion price is soaring. Local onion is selling at Tk 80 against Tk 70 to 75 one week back. Indian variety is selling at Tk 80 to 85 against Tk 75.
The unabated price situation has created anger among common consumers. Yet the sellers are indifferent. They said flood water is all around; given this situation, pricing up is normal.
They claimed, they have to purchase vegetables at higher rates, and so, the increased prices have impacted on retail prices.
The unstable vegetable markets have been caused due to rain and flood, said a number of retail traders like Kamal, Tuhin and Shahid at Saheb Bazaar kitchen market.
According to them, vegetable fields were submerged causing the price hike in wholesale markets.
But, consumers differed this. They said the retail traders are taking advantage of the time. They branded them as unscrupulous.
One consumer Shahin said, "In a month, vegetable registered double prices. If this market trend continues, the middle-income group of people like me cannot sustain."


