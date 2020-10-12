2,900 flood-hit families get food in Gaibandha





A total of 1,000 flood-hit families of two villages under Sadar Upazila got food packages as relief from Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), district unit office on Sunday.

The relief materials were distributed in cooperation with Grameenphone, said a BDRCS official.

Of the total, some 500 food packages were distributed to the flood victims of Narayanpur Village under Ballamjhar Union and other 500 packages to those of Paschim Durgapur Village under Kuptala Union of the upazila. Each of the beneficiaries got rice, pulse, oil, sugar, salt and semolina.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini formally inaugurated the distribution activity as chief guest.

Secretary of BDRCS, Gaibandha unit office Rezaul Karim Reza and Member of the executive committee of the unit Mridul Mostafiz Jhantu and Unit Level Officer Pavel Rahman including union parishad chairmen accompanied the whip during the distribution activity.

Earlier, a total of 1,900 flood-hit families of five unions under Gobindaganj and Sadullapur upazilas of the district got food package from Gaibandha unit of BDRCS on Saturday.

The relief materials were distributed in cooperation with Grameenphone as part of its social corporate responsibility, said BDRCS Gaibandha Unit Level Officer Pavel Rahman.

Of the total, some 900 packages were distributed to the flood-hit families of Harirampur and Nakaihat unions under Gobindaganj Upazila on Saturday.

Secretary of BDRCS, Gaibandha unit, Rezaul Kasrim Reza formally inaugurated the relief distribution as chief guest.

On the other hand, 1,000 packages of food materials were disbursed to the flood-hit families of Damodarpur, Rasulpur and Bongram unions under Sadullapur Upazila on the same day.

Member of the executive committee of the unit Mridul Mostafi Jhantu formally inaugurated the distribution as chief guest.















