

Bali Bazar in Rohingya camp haven for yaba, gold trading

At least, 1,000 shops have been set up in the bazaar. Despite dull trading, lakhs of taka are being transacted every day through these shops. But these transactions are not taking place against sales of clothes or others. Rather, these are being made against yaba and gold trading, it was learnt.

A recent visit found most of these shops are of clothes, numbering about 400. During a long observation since morning to 4pm, not so much arrival of customers was seen. What was noticeable is that one after one was taking away packets of taka from shoppers. An inquiry unearthed shocking news of yaba and gold trading.

More than one terrorist group has appeared centring the bazaar. All these groups are engaged in making dominance and running extortion activities. In these groups, local influential have been named along with Rohingyas.

In investigation, it was learnt that a local Jamaat leader Gafur Ullah is controlling Bali Bazar. He has extorted about Tk 10 crore from the shops. In the name of shop rent, he realises at least Tk 15 lakh per month. But, the bazaar area belongs to the government.

Centring the control of the bazaar, several clashes happened between Gafur Ullah and local Union Parishad Member Absar, who has come out of jail recently in a yaba case. At one stage, the situation was brought under control through mediation.

Most of the shoppers of the bazaar had shops in Bali Bazar of Myanmar. Though the bazaar is totally located inside the Rohingya camp, Gafur Ullah is controlling it. He had also clashed with Rohingyas over dominance.

Besides, he clashed with Grocer Jahangir Group. It was also controlled through understanding. Later, Rohingya terrorist group Al Yakin merged with Gafur Ullah. Initially, Al Yakin tried more than one time to take control of the bazaar but he also compromised with Gafur Ullah.

In this way, Gafur Ullah managed ties with all groups and kept the bazaar under his control. Now, Gafur Ullah and Absar Member and among Rohingyas Dr Osman, Farid, Musa, Dr Farid and Al Yakin are controlling the bazaar.

Grocer Jahangir was arrested few months back along with huge yaba cache. Later, a cloth shopper Anwar was also arrested. Now Dr. Osman and Musa are absconding.

All shoppers except a few of Bali Bazar are engaged in yaba and gold smuggling. Seeking anonymity, one pharmacy shopper, two clothes shoppers and one gold shopper of the bazaar disclosed the information.

According to them, Rohingya Dr Osman is the don of yaba and gold trading in Bali Bazar. Musa, Dr Farid and Grocer Jahangir are his associates. They are being sheltered by Absar Member and Gafur Ullah.

Sources said yaba and gold are smuggled in Bali Bazar through Ghumdhum border point of Naikhongchhari. In the name of supplying clothes, the yaba and gold consignments are brought to each shop. In the same style, traffickers carry away yaba and gold packets from these shops. Then from Bali Bazar, yaba and gold are sent to different camps and across the country.

In Bali Bazar, Dr Osman, Musa, Anwar and Jahangir are the biggest hoarders of yaba and gold. Jahangir and Anwar are in jail on charge of yaba trading.

Like Bali Bazar of Balukhali, such bazaars have grown up in different Rohingya camps. Clashes happen very often centring dominance of the bazaars. This is how the trading syndicates of yaba and gold have grown up.

At present, one Munna Group is leading one side of the clashes in the Rohingya camps. Already, few members of the group have been killed. Still tense situation is prevailing in the camps.

Munna Group emerged centring Lambashia Bazaar and Mochra Bazaar in the camps. In these two bazaars, there are about 3,000 shops. These are controlled by Munna Group. Two local influential Ali Akbar and Rashid Ahmed shelter it. Clashes occur frequently between Munna Group and others. Members of one group are kidnapped by other groups, and killings happen very often.

Moragachh Tala Bazaar at Moynaghona of Balukhali is being controlled by brother in law of terrorist Musa. Musa is sheltered by Awami League leader Fazal Kader and ex-UP Member Selim. There are about 500 shops in the bazaar.

Thailongkhali's Jamtala Hakimpara Bazaar is being controlled by local BNP leader Monir and Ali Ahmed. There are over 500 shops in this bazaar.

In Zumerchara Bazaar of Balukhali, there are more than 200 shops. It is being controlled by Absar Member and Lutfar Rahman Nayan.

Common Rohingyas and locals said the bazaars in Rohingya camps are the roots for dominance and drug trading. There is no administrative control over these bazaars. Rather local influential quarters and Rohingya terrorist groups control the bazaars.

According to them, if the administration cannot control these bazaars, they should totally demolish these.

Co-Chairman of Cox's Bazar Civil Societies NGO Forum (CSNF) Abu Morshed Chowdhury Khoka said Rohingya terrorists are trying to take hold of the camp bazaars. These should be evicted, otherwise dominating will not end.

He stressed the need for conducting combing operation in order to bring Rohingya terrorists under book.

Additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mohammed Shamsu-Douzza Nayan said, "The district administration sees the bazaars. Discussion is on. We are working on it."

Ukhiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nizam Uddin Ahmed said few shops have approval. Actions will be taken against unapproved shops.

He informed law enforcing agencies are active for stopping clashes.















