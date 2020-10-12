Video
Sixteen Rohingya held for clash in Kutupalong Camp

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR, Oct 11: Sixteen Rohingya people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in clashes between two rival groups at Kutupalong Camp in Ukhia Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Armed Police Battalion (APBn) arrested them during separate raids at Balukhali Checkpost and Sonarpara Checkpost in the upazila, said Cox's Bazar's APBn-16 Battalion Commander Police Super (SP) Md Hemayetur Rahman.
He claimed that the arrested persons were involved in clashes between two rival groups at Kutupalong Camp. They were trying to flee the camp fearing of being arrested by law enforcers.
Hemayetur Rahman also claimed that four Rohingyas were arrested with four local made weapons by the APBn personnel at Balukhali Checkpost when they were fleeing on Saturday morning. They were allegedly involved in recent clashes between two rival groups at Kutupalong Camp.
They were Ziaur Rahman, 30, Md Usman, 30, Syed Ullah, 28 and Rafiq, 30. All of them are inhabitants of different blocks of Balukhali Camp.
Meanwhilem APBn-16 SP Hemayetur Rahman said 12 Rohingya men were arrested during searches at Sonarpara Checkpost in the morning.
He claimed that the arrested were fleeing to avert arrest in a case filed by police over the Kutupalong Camp murders.
They were Ejazul Huq, 60, Rahmat Ullah, 29, Sona Mia, 21, Rashid Ullah, 15, Yasir, 21, Usman, 21, Ismail, 16, Kabir Ahmad, 40, Sultan Ahmed, 40, Ayub Salam, 25, Abul Kasem, 18 and Rafiqullah, 30.
The arrested Rohingya swere handed over to Ukhia Police Station showing accused in the cases concerned, the SP added.




It may be mentioned that four persons were killed during the clash between two rival groups of Rohingya at Kutupalong Camp on Tuesday night. The clash that started in the evening inside the Kutupalong Camp continued for several hours with exchange of firing.


