Monday, 12 October, 2020, 1:08 AM
Three killed in Cox’s Bazar road mishap

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Oct 11: Three persons were killed and at least 15 others injured in a road accident on the Cox's Bazar-Chattogram Highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased are Md Murad, 18, and Kala Mia, 60, and Zahed, 28.
Eidgah Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Md Abdul Halim said a Cox's Bazar-bound picnic bus of 'Nilachal Paribahan' from Noakhali hit hard a roadside tree in Eidgah Wahedpara area at around 6am as its driver lost control over the steering, leaving two passengers dead on the spot.
The injured were rushed to different hospitals.
Of them, seven were admitted to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of their condition, where Zahed died while undergoing treatment, said Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Shahin Abdur Rahman.


