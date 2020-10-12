Video
Spain edge Swiss, Germany beat Ukraine in Nations League

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Spain's forward Mikel Oyarzabal (R) scores a goal during the UEFA Nations League A group 4 football match between Spain and Switzerland at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas in northeastern Madrid on October 10, 2020. photo: AFP

PARIS, OCT 11: Mikel Oyarzabal pounced on a horror slip by Swiss captain Granit Xhaka to seal a 1-0 victory for Spain in the Nations League on Saturday.
The night's other League A Group 4 match saw Germany beat Ukraine 2-1 in Kiev.
At the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid, usually home of Real Madrid's second string side, Real Sociedad striker Oyarzabal struck in the 14th minute.
The Swiss boldly tried to play out from the back, but Xhaka slipped as he sought to collect goalkeeper Yann Sommer's pass.
Mikel Merino pounced and threaded the ball through to clubmate Oyarzabal, who finished superbly past Sommer.
"I am happy for the victory and for adding three points," Oyarzabal told Spanish television.
"We knew that (Switzerland) were a powerful team, that they liked to play a lot and that they had fewer points than they deserved.
"We also knew they were risking a lot from behind and we wanted to pressure them because we believed we could rob them and hurt them and that's the way it worked out."
There was a golden opportunity for Oyarzabal to double his tally in the 52nd minute.
Switzerland again struggled to clear their lines, Jesus Navas fizzed a cross-shot into the area which Sommer could only push into the path of Oyarzabal.
The striker's effort, however, hit the post and went wide.




It was then the turn of Merino to scuff another prime chance. On the hour mark, a badly cleared corner fell to his unfavoured right foot and he shot high and wide directly in front of goal.
Sergio Ramos then saw an effort shielded away by Xhaka before a header went just wide moments later with Spain in the driving seat.
Switzerland thought they had an equaliser as Xherdan Shaqiri pivoted and sent the ball spiralling into the Spanish net.    -AFP


