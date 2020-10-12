Video
Inter Milan's Ashley Young tests positive for coronavirus

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MILAN, OCT 11: Inter Milan's English midfielder Ashley Young has tested positive for coronavirus, the Italian Serie A team confirmed on Sunday.
"Ashley Young tested positive for Covid-19 following the tests carried out yesterday (Saturday) at Appiano Gentile," the club said in a statement.
"The English player is already in quarantine at home."
Former Watford and Aston Villa player Young joined Inter from Manchester United in January.
The 35-year-old becomes the sixth player to test
positive at the club after midfielders Radja Nainggolan and Roberto Gagliardini, defender Milan Skriniar, Italy under-21 international Alessandro Bastoni and goalkeeper Ionut Radu. Serie A runners-up Inter Milan next meet city rivals AC Milan on October 17.   -AFP










