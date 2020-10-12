Video
Wankhede Stadium included in the guided tour

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
BIPIN DANI 

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will be opened as a tourist place. It will be a tourist attraction for the visitors, according to the Apex Council member, Ajinkya Naik, 
"The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation Limited (MTDC) and the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has been signed and the Stadium will be included in the guided tour".
"MTDC will work closely with MCA to facilitate Cricket tourism in Mumbai and MMR region and all activity incidental to it including guided tour of Wankhede Stadium and obtain necessary permissions/approvals from the concerned departments of the state, as per the existing policies.rules and regulations of the government of Maharashtra", the MoU signed by MTDC Managing Director Ashutosh Sall (IAS), and the MCA president Dr. Vijay Patil, says.    
The Stadium was established in 1974 and has hosted a number of international matches. The first ever Test on this ground was played in January 1975 against West Indies.


