Women's chess team share 3rd position in Asian Nations Cup





The first, second and third round matches of the women's section were held today.

Four teams are sharing the lead with maximum six points each and nine teams are sharing second position with four points after the third round.

In the first round, Bangladesh women's team beat Hong Kong by 4-0 games points. WIM Sharmin Sultana Shirin, WCM Ahmed Walijah, WIM Rani Hamid and WFM Noshin Anjum of Bangladesh Women's team won against Feng, Eunice, WCM Li, Joy Ching, Huang, Yuen Tung and Cheung, Hoi Yau Ashley respectively.

In the second round, Bangladesh lost to Indonesia by 1.5-2.5 game points. WIM Shirin won against IM Sukandar, Irine Kharisma and WFM Noshin split points with WIM Karenza, Dita. WCM Walijah and WIM Rani Hamid lost to IM Aulia, Medina Warda and WIM Sihite, Chelsie Monica Ignesias respectively.

In the third-round matches, Bangladesh split points with Sri Lanka by 2-2 game points. WIM Shirin and WCM Walijah won against Fernando, GW Nethmi L and WCM Tharushi, THD Niklesha of Sri Lanka respectively.

WFM Nazrana Khan Eva and WFM Noshin lost to Sandeepani, M Tharushi and Ranasinghe of Sri Lanka respectively.

The fourth, fifth and sixth round games of the open section will be held on October 16 and fourth, fifth and sixth round games of the women's section will be held on October 17.

A total of 31 teams in the women's section are participating from Asian and Oceania in the event.

Preliminary phase of both sections are being held in a nine round Swiss-League system each.

The top eight teams from each section will qualify in the Quarter final while winners of the quarter final will play Semi-final which will be followed by the final. -BSS















Bangladesh women's team is sharing third position with three match points along with other three countries after the third round matches of the women's section of Asian Nations Cup Online Chess Championship that has begun from today.The first, second and third round matches of the women's section were held today.Four teams are sharing the lead with maximum six points each and nine teams are sharing second position with four points after the third round.In the first round, Bangladesh women's team beat Hong Kong by 4-0 games points. WIM Sharmin Sultana Shirin, WCM Ahmed Walijah, WIM Rani Hamid and WFM Noshin Anjum of Bangladesh Women's team won against Feng, Eunice, WCM Li, Joy Ching, Huang, Yuen Tung and Cheung, Hoi Yau Ashley respectively.In the second round, Bangladesh lost to Indonesia by 1.5-2.5 game points. WIM Shirin won against IM Sukandar, Irine Kharisma and WFM Noshin split points with WIM Karenza, Dita. WCM Walijah and WIM Rani Hamid lost to IM Aulia, Medina Warda and WIM Sihite, Chelsie Monica Ignesias respectively.In the third-round matches, Bangladesh split points with Sri Lanka by 2-2 game points. WIM Shirin and WCM Walijah won against Fernando, GW Nethmi L and WCM Tharushi, THD Niklesha of Sri Lanka respectively.WFM Nazrana Khan Eva and WFM Noshin lost to Sandeepani, M Tharushi and Ranasinghe of Sri Lanka respectively.The fourth, fifth and sixth round games of the open section will be held on October 16 and fourth, fifth and sixth round games of the women's section will be held on October 17.A total of 31 teams in the women's section are participating from Asian and Oceania in the event.Preliminary phase of both sections are being held in a nine round Swiss-League system each.The top eight teams from each section will qualify in the Quarter final while winners of the quarter final will play Semi-final which will be followed by the final. -BSS