

Velocity picks up Jahanara as Salma roped in by Trailblazers for Women's IPL

The BCCI on Sunday through a press release confirmed that pacer Jahanara Alam will play for Velocity while all-rounder Salma Khatun would be part of Trailblazers team in Women's IPL, which kicks off November 4 at the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The other team of the tournament is Supernovas. In the opening day, Supernovas will take on Velocity.

This will be the third season of the Women's IPL, which will be held in the UAE this year as India's Covid-19 situation is not under control yet. The Men's IPL is being held in the UAE also.

It is the first season for Salma in the tournament while Jahanara played last year also.

The three-team tournament, which will be held as a single-league basis, ends on November 9.

SUPERNOVAS: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues (Vice Captain), Chamari Athapaththu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (Wicket-keeper), Shashikala Siriwardena, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka and Muskan Malik.



TRAILBLAZERS: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Deepti Sharma (Vice Captain), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, Hemalatha Dayalan, Nuzhat Parween (Wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Nattakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin and Kashvee Gautam.











VELOCITY: Mithali Raj (Captain), Veda Krishna Murthy (Vice Captain), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (Wicket-keeper), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam and M. Anagha. -BSS





