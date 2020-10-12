Najmul XI opens account beating Mahmudullah XI





Mahmudullah Riyad and Najmul Hossain Shanto respective captains of the opening match of BCB President's Cup releasing ballons during the opening ceremony at the Sher-e-Bangla-National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Najmul choose to field being favoured by the coin in the afternoon and bowled out Mahmudullah XI cheaply yet before reaching at 200. Pacers did thankful job for Najmul. Safe and sharp hand Taskin continued his glitz, who had claimed three wickets in both the practice matches before this three-team event, scalped two wickets, while two other quick in the squad Al Amin Hossain and Mokidul Islam Mugdho also claimed two wickets apiece. Even part-time pacer Soumya Sarkar also took a wicket to put the last pin on the board.

Rain raid at Mirpur soon after starting the game and Mahmudullah XI were at nine for none at that juncture. The game resume after 42 minutes but as the curse for the batting side. Opener Naim Sheikh unluckily went run out in the 1st ball of the 4th over. It was the beginning of the disaster.

Liton Das was next to go since Tanskin Ahmed's swinger found the stumps to uproot kissing the bat in the following over. The initial delivery of 6th over also brought success for Najmul XI, Mominul Haque had gone just after opening the account.

Mahmudullah, the captain, led from the front, taking the radar of the team at hand, he stood 73 run's 4th wicket partnership with Imrul Kayes before Imrul's departure scoring 40 runs. Mahmudullah then added 32 runs to the score board pairing with Nurul Hasan Shohan (14) and 33 runs with Sabbir Rahman (22). The skipper however, failed to prolong his innings, who was dismissed just after completing his half century. He faced 82 deliveries to assimilate 51 runs with three boundaries beside the solitary maximum. After Mahmudullah's departure, 'come and go' procession compelled batting team to stop before 200, they were wrapped up at 196 sustaining 47.3 overs in the middle.

Chasing a getable target of 197, three straight hits from speedster Ebadat Hossain created ominous sign for Najmul XI. He sidelined Saif Hasan (17), Soumya Sarkar (22) and Mushfiqur Rahim (1). Skipper Shanto (28) and national player Afif Hossain (4) also had hurried to return dugout. Najmul's team therefore, was drowning in severe trouble with 79 for five.

However, raising bating genius of World Cup winning Under-19 team Towhid Hridoy and regular domestic performer Irfan Shukkur were emerged as savior. They changed the flow of the game. The epic 108 run's 6th wicket joint venture purchased convincing four wicket's victory for their sides. Both the batsmen completed their respective half centuries. Hridoy returned but after 52 off 67 while Shukkur remained unbeaten scoring 56 runs from 70 balls. Nayeem Hasan sailed away the ball to gallery to wrap up the innings in the 1st ball of 42nd over as Nazmul XI reached at the winning post of 197.

Mahmudullah XI will face Tamim XI in the 2nd match of the tournament on Tuesday afternoon at the same venue.















