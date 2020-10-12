

BFF new ExCo appoints chairpersons for 19 committees

The committee chaired by BFF president Kazi M Salahuddin has chosen these committee chairpersons.

There, the new Executive Committee also reminds all that, as per Article-4 of the BFF Constitution, no member association or associations of BFF can legitimately form any football association, alliance or organisation without consent from the federation.

In the meeting, Salahuddin takes responsibilities of District Football League Committee and Emergency Committee while federation's senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy gets Professional League Management Committee and BFF Finance Committee.

One of the vice-presidents Kazi Nabil gets the National Teams Committee, once again, along with the Legal Committee.

The ExCo awards first vice-president Imrul Hasan with Dhaka Metropolitan Football League which includes Pioneer Football League as well.

Member Mahfuza Akter Kiron will oversee the Committee for Women's Football like before while the Competitions' Committee and Internal Audit Committee are given to executive member Harun-ur-Rashid.

The Development Committee is given to a vice-president Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan Manik while the Technical Committee will be given to the fourth vice-president which post is yet to be decided in an extended election on the 31st of October as a tie had occurred at the election on the third of October.

Among the others, Member Zakir Hossain Chowdhury gets the referees committee, Satyajit Das Rupu Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee, Bijon Barua National School Football Committee, Ajmalul Hossain QC Ethics and Fair Play Committee, Akhter Hossain Khan Player Status Committee, Mezbah Uddin Disciplinary Committee and Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury gets Appeal Committee.

















