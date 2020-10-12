BUET doc deposes





Including the doctor, a total of five out of 60 prosecution witnesses have so far testified in the court.

Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan assisted the witness in the court.

Judge Abu Jafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman of the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 had fixed today (Sunday) for producing the rest of the witnesses.

Twenty-two accused - now in jail - were produced before the Tribunal during the hearing on Sunday.









Three others have been absconding since the case was filed.

On September 15, Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 Judge Abu Zafar Kamruzzaman framed charges against the accused.

Abrar Fahad, 21, a second-year student of BUET, was beaten to death reportedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university. He was a student of 17th batch of BUET.

