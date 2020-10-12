UK at tipping point similar to first wave





England's deputy chief medical officer Prof Jonathan Van-Tam said the seasons were "against us" and the country was running into a "headwind". More deaths would follow a rise in cases over coming weeks, he said, and urged people to limit social contact.

On Monday, Boris Johnson is expected to announce tougher restrictions. In a statement to MPs, the prime minister is expected to set out plans for a three-tier local lockdown system which would see every region in England placed in one of three tiers, depending on the severity of cases.

Across the UK, the R number - the average number of people each infected person passes the virus onto - is now estimated between 1.2 and 1.5. Anything above 1.0 means cases are increasing.

On Saturday, 15,166 people in the UK were reported to have tested positive for coronavirus - up 1,302 on Friday's figure, according to the government's dashboard. There were a further 81 deaths - a decrease of six on Friday.

However, the Office for National Statistics estimates 224,000 people in homes in England had the virus, up to 1 October - roughly double the figure reported by the ONS for each of the preceding two weeks.

In his statement published on Sunday, Prof Van-Tam said that while the epidemic "re-started" again among younger people over the past few weeks, there is "clear evidence of a gradual spread into older age groups" in the worst-hit areas. "Sadly, just as night follows day, increases in deaths will now follow on in the next few weeks," Prof Van-Tam said. -REUTERS















