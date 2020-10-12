Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 October, 2020, 1:06 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

UK at tipping point similar to first wave

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

LONDON, Oct 11: The UK has reached a "tipping point" in its coronavirus epidemic similar to that last seen in March, one of the country's top scientists has warned.
England's deputy chief medical officer Prof Jonathan Van-Tam said the seasons were "against us" and the country was running into a "headwind". More deaths would follow a rise in cases over coming weeks, he said, and urged people to limit social contact.
On Monday, Boris Johnson is expected to announce tougher restrictions. In a statement to MPs, the prime minister is expected to set out plans for a three-tier local lockdown system which would see every region in England placed in one of three tiers, depending on the severity of cases.
Across the UK, the R number - the average number of people each infected person passes the virus onto - is now estimated between 1.2 and 1.5. Anything above 1.0 means cases are increasing.
On Saturday, 15,166 people in the UK were reported to have tested positive for coronavirus - up 1,302 on Friday's figure, according to the government's dashboard. There were a further 81 deaths - a decrease of six on Friday.
However, the Office for National Statistics estimates 224,000 people in homes in England had the virus, up to 1 October - roughly double the figure reported by the ONS for each of the preceding two weeks.
In his statement published on Sunday, Prof Van-Tam said that while the epidemic "re-started" again among younger people over the past few weeks, there is "clear evidence of a gradual spread into older age groups" in the worst-hit areas. "Sadly, just as night follows day, increases in deaths will now follow on in the next few weeks," Prof Van-Tam said.     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BUET doc deposes
Rakhine community protests against Myanmar ‘massacre’
UK at tipping point similar to first wave
Govt won’t tolerate violence in the name of anti-rape movement: Quader
India 2nd to US to report 7m C-19 cases
JSS member shot dead
2 get life term for  rape of garment  worker in Adabor
Mars at ‘biggest and brightest’ with Earth on same side of Sun


Latest News
No BPL in 2020
BNP shrugs off Law Minister’s promise to toughen anti-rape law
Ananta Jalil reposts statement 'against rape' with victim-blaming bits edited out
BCB President’s Cup: Najmul XI off to a flyer
Govt takes tough stance against women repression: Quader
Death for Rape: Draft proposal to be placed in cabinet Monday
Govt publishes list of 8,256 duty-free products to China
Judgement in arms case against Papia, her husband:on Monday
Ex-state minister Omar Faruk, 6 other MPs booked for corruption by ACC
Stocks start week in nosedive
Most Read News
Need to teach our sons how to behave
Maintaining good employee relations
2 Addl Attorney Generals resign
32nd span of Padma Bridge installed
'Corona may hit again'
Addressing mental health
Shahbag shows the way again
Border killings: Shame on Bangladesh, India
Youth’s body recovered from Feni septic tank
3 die in Feni as train hits bus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft