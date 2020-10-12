Govt won’t tolerate violence in the name of anti-rape movement: Quader





He warned, "The government would be tough if the situation is deteriorated in the name of movement."

Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said this while inaugurating Bangabandhu Corner at Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) headquarters through a videoconferencing from his official residence.

Quader said, "BNP failed repeatedly in the field of movement by not getting people's responses. They take unsuccessful attempts of movement. People have no trust in them. By not getting any response from the people once they focus on quota movement, another time the student movement demanding safe roads. Now they are focusing on the anti-rape movement."

"No matter how hard the BNP tries, their conspiracy will turn into failure. The government is in a tough position on any crime including rape of women. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken the initiative to ensure the maximum punishment for rape. If there is no involvement of the people in any movement then that movement is bound to fail," he added.

Quader said that the government would not interfere in the peaceful democratic movement. He said, "But if they want to spoil the situation in the name of movement and spread violence then the government must be strict on the issue of security of life and property of the people. We will resist it with the people."

Calling on the protesters to be patient, Obaidul Quader said, "The criminals have already been arrested. Judgment will be fast. Wait a reasonable period of time for a strict trial."















