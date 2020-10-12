JSS member shot dead

Rangamati, Oct 11: An activist of Jana Sanghati Samity (JSS) was shot to death by a gang of miscreants in Kaptai Upazila of Rangamati district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Basanta Tongchongya Prakash Durjoy, 35, was a resident of Bhaluka Para of Raikhali Union under the upazila. He was a motorcyclist by profession.

Chandraghona Police Station Officer in-Charge (OC) Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury said three miscreants shot him in Karigar Para area around 7:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.

The victim's brother said Durjoy was a supporter of the JSS and used to collect toll. It is suspected that he might have been killed over internal clash.







