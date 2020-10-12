Video
2 get life term for  rape of garment  worker in Adabor

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Sunday sentenced two persons to life term imprisonment for the gang rape of a garment worker in Adabor in 2017.
Judge Begum Shamsunnahar of the Prevention of Woman and Child Repression Tribunal delivered the judgement in presence of the two accused, said Tribunal Prosecutor Ali Asgar Shawpan. The convicts are Sajib Dhali and Abu Hasan Sayeed of Adabor.
The case statement is that the two convicts raped the garment worker at a field near Shaymoly `Housing Project under Adabor Police Station on January 20 in 2017.


2 get life term for  rape of garment  worker in Adabor
