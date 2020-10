JHENAIDAH, Oct 11: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained17Bangladeshi nationals while going to India illegally from Maheshpur bordering area in Jhenaidah on Saturday night.

The arrestees hailed from Khulna and Bagerhat.

Ateam of BGB-58 conducted a drive at Gurdah village in the upazila and arrested them while crossing the border illegally, said a press release of BGB.

A case was filed in this connection. -UNB