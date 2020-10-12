15,597 patients recover from C-19 in Ctg





"The recovered patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutive real- time PCR tests were found negative," said Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram.

A total of 289 people died from coronavirus in the district till Sunday.

Besides, 44 fresh cases were detected in the last 24 hours in the district after testing 440 samples.

Among the newly detected patients, 42 are from Chattogram city and two from Patiya upazila of the district, hospital sources said.

Of the total 19,558 coronavirus infected persons in Chattogram, 14,128 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5,430 are residents of different upazilas of the district.

Besides, 1152 patients are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city, Dr Fazle Rabbi said.















