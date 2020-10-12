Startup incubation begins in Ctg





Education Deputy Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury inaugurated the 'Startup Chattogram Incubation' as chief guest at Radision Blue Bay View in the city recently. ICT Division Additional Secretary Syed Mojibul Huq was guest of honour on the occasion. Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) project under ICT Division has introduced the progremme to help innovators to scale-up prototype.

Startup Chattogram Incubation is a 50-day long one-stop program, where selected startups will get intensive sessions on all business-related aspects, said a news release on Sunday.

Addressing the function, Deputy Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury said the youth should play a leading role in the development of Chattogram as major hub of economy.

"To build the 'Digital Bangladesh' envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we need to give special attention to innovation and productivity and called upon the youth to come forward to build a knowledge-based economy," he added

iDEA project director Syed Mojibul Huq, welcomed the initiative of Startup Chattogram inspiring all innovators to become successful entrepreneurs by developing their skills by taking appropriate training.

At the end of this training, startups will be able to apply for a pre-seed grant of 1milion taka under iDEA Project.

























ICT Division has begun incubation programme for tech-enabled business ideas in Chattragram which is first of its kind for the technology entrepreneurs in port city.Education Deputy Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury inaugurated the 'Startup Chattogram Incubation' as chief guest at Radision Blue Bay View in the city recently. ICT Division Additional Secretary Syed Mojibul Huq was guest of honour on the occasion. Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) project under ICT Division has introduced the progremme to help innovators to scale-up prototype.Startup Chattogram Incubation is a 50-day long one-stop program, where selected startups will get intensive sessions on all business-related aspects, said a news release on Sunday.Addressing the function, Deputy Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury said the youth should play a leading role in the development of Chattogram as major hub of economy."To build the 'Digital Bangladesh' envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we need to give special attention to innovation and productivity and called upon the youth to come forward to build a knowledge-based economy," he addediDEA project director Syed Mojibul Huq, welcomed the initiative of Startup Chattogram inspiring all innovators to become successful entrepreneurs by developing their skills by taking appropriate training.At the end of this training, startups will be able to apply for a pre-seed grant of 1milion taka under iDEA Project.