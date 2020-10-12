Video
Juvenile Gang Culture

RMP arrests 42 more youths

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 11: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) arrested 42 more youths as part of its drive against the juvenile gang from different parts of the city today.
RMP arrested the juvenile gang members from 12 police stations. 34 of those juveniles were later handed over to their guardians and legal action was taken against the rest of others.
Golam Ruhul Quddus, Additional Deputy Commissioner, said RMP launched an all-out crackdown against the juvenile gangs.
He said the juvenile gang members in various areas of the city under the guidance of their elder brothers, influential persons or Mastans were engaging in various terrorist activities.
Those juvenile gang members were also being engaged in drug addiction, teasing women and often in clashes and altercation in the areas and even the incidents of murder and rape are often being occurred.
Under such situations, RMP has started a crackdown against the juvenile gangs and the juvenile gang criminals recently.
Earlier on Friday last, RMP arrested 56 juvenile gang members. 32 of those juveniles were later handed over to their guardians and legal action was taken against the rest of others.


