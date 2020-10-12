RMP arrests 42 more youths





RMP arrested the juvenile gang members from 12 police stations. 34 of those juveniles were later handed over to their guardians and legal action was taken against the rest of others.

Golam Ruhul Quddus, Additional Deputy Commissioner, said RMP launched an all-out crackdown against the juvenile gangs.

He said the juvenile gang members in various areas of the city under the guidance of their elder brothers, influential persons or Mastans were engaging in various terrorist activities.

Those juvenile gang members were also being engaged in drug addiction, teasing women and often in clashes and altercation in the areas and even the incidents of murder and rape are often being occurred.

Under such situations, RMP has started a crackdown against the juvenile gangs and the juvenile gang criminals recently.

Earlier on Friday last, RMP arrested 56 juvenile gang members. 32 of those juveniles were later handed over to their guardians and legal action was taken against the rest of others.























