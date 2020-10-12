Video
More time for Air India staff to opt for no-pay leave

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

NEW DELHI, Oct 11: Air India has again extended the deadline for its permanent employees to opt for its twin schemes of leave without pay (LWP) and shorter working week where, except for pilots and cabin crew, one can work three days a week at 60per cent pay. Now employees can avail of these schemes till March 31, 2021.
"LWP scheme was introduced (on) July 14, 2020, and the same was extended up to September 30. It has now been decided to further extend the last date for applying under the above scheme till March 31, 2021," a staff notice issued on Friday by AI general manager (industrial relations) Meenakshi Kashyap said.
AI has 13,000 permanent employees with a monthly wage bill of Rs 230 crore. "So far about 60 employees have taken LWP, leading to a reduction of Rs 7 crore annually from the wage bill," said a senior AI official.   -TNN


