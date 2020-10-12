Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 October, 2020, 1:05 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Air Arabia announces free global Covid-19 cover

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

Oct   11: The Covid-19 cover is valid for 31 days from the day of departure on the itinerary.
Air Arabia has announced a free global Covid-19 cover for all passengers traveling on its flights from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.
This cover is automatically included with the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.
The Covid-19 cover is valid for 31 days from the day of departure on the itinerary. It also includes medical expenses and quarantine costs.
"The new Covid-19 global assistance cover underlines our commitment to customers in helping them travel with confidence and additional ease of mind. At Air Arabia, we always ensure that every step of our customer journey remains safe, seamless and driven by added value to customers", Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said.
Impacted passengers who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 during their travel can contact the 24/7 Air Arabia COVID-19 Global Assistance Cover Team.    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digital payments soar manifold in 5 years to FY20: RBI
More time for Air India staff to opt for no-pay leave
Air Arabia announces free global Covid-19 cover
Brazilian agribusiness exports grow 4.8pc in September
India will be 3rd-largest economy by 2050: Lancet
Selling pressure pulls down stock indices
Nokia has best chance for revival in Huawei's absence
Dhaka, Delhi want to launch air bubble soon


Latest News
No BPL in 2020
BNP shrugs off Law Minister’s promise to toughen anti-rape law
Ananta Jalil reposts statement 'against rape' with victim-blaming bits edited out
BCB President’s Cup: Najmul XI off to a flyer
Govt takes tough stance against women repression: Quader
Death for Rape: Draft proposal to be placed in cabinet Monday
Govt publishes list of 8,256 duty-free products to China
Judgement in arms case against Papia, her husband:on Monday
Ex-state minister Omar Faruk, 6 other MPs booked for corruption by ACC
Stocks start week in nosedive
Most Read News
Need to teach our sons how to behave
Maintaining good employee relations
2 Addl Attorney Generals resign
32nd span of Padma Bridge installed
'Corona may hit again'
Addressing mental health
Shahbag shows the way again
Border killings: Shame on Bangladesh, India
Youth’s body recovered from Feni septic tank
3 die in Feni as train hits bus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft