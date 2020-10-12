Air Arabia announces free global Covid-19 cover





Air Arabia has announced a free global Covid-19 cover for all passengers traveling on its flights from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

This cover is automatically included with the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.

The Covid-19 cover is valid for 31 days from the day of departure on the itinerary. It also includes medical expenses and quarantine costs.

"The new Covid-19 global assistance cover underlines our commitment to customers in helping them travel with confidence and additional ease of mind. At Air Arabia, we always ensure that every step of our customer journey remains safe, seamless and driven by added value to customers", Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said.

Impacted passengers who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 during their travel can contact the 24/7 Air Arabia COVID-19 Global Assistance Cover Team. -Khaleej Times























