Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 October, 2020, 1:05 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Brazilian agribusiness exports grow 4.8pc in September

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 11: Brazilian agribusiness exports, one of the engines of the country's economy, increased 4.8 per cent in September compared to the same month in 2019, with revenues reaching 8.56 billion US dollars, according to government figures.
The Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture reported on Friday that the sugar sector, whose foreign sales grew 89.8 per cent, boosted the growth of September agricultural shipments.
Exports of raw cane sugar increased 111.3 per cent in September year on year, from 420.36 million dollars to 888.38 million dollars, thanks to increased sales to Asia, due to a decline in sugar production in India and Thailand.
The increase in Brazilian agribusiness exports in September and the decline in exports of other products caused the sector's share of the country's total exports to rise from 40.2 per cent to 46.3 per cent year on year.
In September, exports of soybeans in all forms increased by 3.5 per cent to 2.22 billion dollars and exports of pork also grew 34.3 per cent, with a total of around 187.18 million dollars, driven by sales to China, which grew 56.1 per cent.
China remained the main destination for Brazilian agribusiness exports, with 27.5 per cent of the total, followed by the United States with 7.7 per cent, and the Netherlands with 4 per cent.   -Xinhua


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digital payments soar manifold in 5 years to FY20: RBI
More time for Air India staff to opt for no-pay leave
Air Arabia announces free global Covid-19 cover
Brazilian agribusiness exports grow 4.8pc in September
India will be 3rd-largest economy by 2050: Lancet
Selling pressure pulls down stock indices
Nokia has best chance for revival in Huawei's absence
Dhaka, Delhi want to launch air bubble soon


Latest News
No BPL in 2020
BNP shrugs off Law Minister’s promise to toughen anti-rape law
Ananta Jalil reposts statement 'against rape' with victim-blaming bits edited out
BCB President’s Cup: Najmul XI off to a flyer
Govt takes tough stance against women repression: Quader
Death for Rape: Draft proposal to be placed in cabinet Monday
Govt publishes list of 8,256 duty-free products to China
Judgement in arms case against Papia, her husband:on Monday
Ex-state minister Omar Faruk, 6 other MPs booked for corruption by ACC
Stocks start week in nosedive
Most Read News
Need to teach our sons how to behave
Maintaining good employee relations
2 Addl Attorney Generals resign
32nd span of Padma Bridge installed
'Corona may hit again'
Addressing mental health
Shahbag shows the way again
Border killings: Shame on Bangladesh, India
Youth’s body recovered from Feni septic tank
3 die in Feni as train hits bus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft