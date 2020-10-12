Brazilian agribusiness exports grow 4.8pc in September





RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 11: Brazilian agribusiness exports, one of the engines of the country's economy, increased 4.8 per cent in September compared to the same month in 2019, with revenues reaching 8.56 billion US dollars, according to government figures.The Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture reported on Friday that the sugar sector, whose foreign sales grew 89.8 per cent, boosted the growth of September agricultural shipments.Exports of raw cane sugar increased 111.3 per cent in September year on year, from 420.36 million dollars to 888.38 million dollars, thanks to increased sales to Asia, due to a decline in sugar production in India and Thailand.The increase in Brazilian agribusiness exports in September and the decline in exports of other products caused the sector's share of the country's total exports to rise from 40.2 per cent to 46.3 per cent year on year.In September, exports of soybeans in all forms increased by 3.5 per cent to 2.22 billion dollars and exports of pork also grew 34.3 per cent, with a total of around 187.18 million dollars, driven by sales to China, which grew 56.1 per cent.China remained the main destination for Brazilian agribusiness exports, with 27.5 per cent of the total, followed by the United States with 7.7 per cent, and the Netherlands with 4 per cent. -Xinhua