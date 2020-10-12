Selling pressure pulls down stock indices





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 58.60 points or 1.19 per cent to seven-week low at 4,858 points while DS30 index, comprising blue chips, dropped 21.77 points to 1,647 and the DSE Shariah Index fell 10.16 points to 1,098 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE was higher at Tk 8.75 billion, up 10.34 per cent from the previous session's turnover of Tk 7.93 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 355 issues traded, 239 ended lower, 80 closed higher while 36 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 181,853 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 399.78 million shares and mutual fund units.

The insurance sector dominated the turnover chart with Rupali Insurance topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 275 million changing hands, closely followed by Republic Insurance, Federal Insurance, BD Finance and Walton Hi-Tech Industries.

Rupali Life Insurance was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.90 per cent while BIFC was the worst loser, losing 9.83 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) declined 149 points to close at 13,880 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 86 points to close at 8,337.

Of the issues traded, 175 declined, 69 advanced and 29 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 11.01 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Tk 222 million.























