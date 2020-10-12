Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 October, 2020, 1:05 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Selling pressure pulls down stock indices

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Correspondent

Stocks declined on Sunday as the dominant small investors being afraid of the possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic continued selling shares throughout the session pulling down indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 58.60 points or 1.19 per cent to seven-week low at 4,858 points while  DS30 index, comprising blue chips, dropped  21.77 points to 1,647 and the DSE Shariah Index fell 10.16 points to 1,098 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE was higher at Tk 8.75 billion,  up 10.34 per cent from the previous session's turnover of Tk 7.93 billion.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 355 issues traded, 239 ended lower, 80 closed higher while 36 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 181,853 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 399.78 million shares and mutual fund units.
The insurance sector dominated the turnover chart with Rupali Insurance topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 275 million changing hands, closely followed by Republic Insurance, Federal Insurance, BD Finance and Walton Hi-Tech Industries.
Rupali Life Insurance was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.90 per cent while BIFC was the worst loser, losing 9.83 per cent.
The CSE  with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) declined 149 points to close at 13,880 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 86 points to close at 8,337.
Of the issues traded, 175 declined, 69 advanced and 29 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 11.01 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Tk 222 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digital payments soar manifold in 5 years to FY20: RBI
More time for Air India staff to opt for no-pay leave
Air Arabia announces free global Covid-19 cover
Brazilian agribusiness exports grow 4.8pc in September
India will be 3rd-largest economy by 2050: Lancet
Selling pressure pulls down stock indices
Nokia has best chance for revival in Huawei's absence
Dhaka, Delhi want to launch air bubble soon


Latest News
No BPL in 2020
BNP shrugs off Law Minister’s promise to toughen anti-rape law
Ananta Jalil reposts statement 'against rape' with victim-blaming bits edited out
BCB President’s Cup: Najmul XI off to a flyer
Govt takes tough stance against women repression: Quader
Death for Rape: Draft proposal to be placed in cabinet Monday
Govt publishes list of 8,256 duty-free products to China
Judgement in arms case against Papia, her husband:on Monday
Ex-state minister Omar Faruk, 6 other MPs booked for corruption by ACC
Stocks start week in nosedive
Most Read News
Need to teach our sons how to behave
Maintaining good employee relations
2 Addl Attorney Generals resign
32nd span of Padma Bridge installed
'Corona may hit again'
Addressing mental health
Shahbag shows the way again
Border killings: Shame on Bangladesh, India
Youth’s body recovered from Feni septic tank
3 die in Feni as train hits bus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft