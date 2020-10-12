Video
Nokia has best chance for revival in Huawei's absence

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Oct 11: Nokia has won several strategic non-RAN contracts from a number of high-profile players during the past few months.
Mobile industry pioneer well-positioned to benefit from 5G investment spending cycle from communications service providers
Whereas all vendors should benefit from the absence of Huawei, particularly in Europe and the US, Nokia should benefit more as it is an end-to-end supplier like Huawei, according to a new report.
Nokia is one of the pioneers of the mobile industry but it has been struggling in recent years. The company's mobile access division still dwarfs its other business units and it has yet to fully reap the benefits of the 2016 acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent. "Clearly, the process of transforming Nokia from a mobile-only infrastructure provider into a broader based end-to-end communications infrastructure player has taken longer than expected," said Gareth Owen, associate research director at Counterpoint Research.
The report said that Nokia looks broadly on track to revive its 5G RAN (radio access network) business in the short-term.
"Although the loss of the Verizon contract in the US was clearly disappointing, the company has won several RAN contracts since then, including a major contract to replace Huawei at BT," Owen said.
Nokia has won several strategic non-RAN contracts from a number of high-profile players during the past few months. These include Apple, Baidu, Tencent, Dish Networks and most recently Equinix.
Nokia is well-positioned to benefit from the 5G investment spending cycle from communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprises and will be buoyed by other macro trends such as Covid-19 related bandwidth demands (both in mobile and fixed networks) as well as the trend towards converged and multi-use networks.   -IANS


