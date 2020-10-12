

IBBL Cumilla Zone holds webinar on Shari`ah compliance

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Additional Managing Director of the bank addressed the programme as special guest. Prof. Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of IBBL Shari`ah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant.

Md. Mahbub-A Alam, Head of Cumilla Zone presided over the programme while Md. Shamsul Huda and Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice Presidents of the bank addressed the program. Head of branches, executives and officials under Cumilla Zone were attended the webinar.















