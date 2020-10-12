Video
Samsung launches exciting October offers

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Business Desk

Samsung Bangladesh introduced new devices Galaxy M01 Core (1/16 GB) and Galaxy M01 Core (2/32 GB) with multiple discounts in the month of October.
The retail price of Galaxy M01 Core (1/16 GB) is BDT 7,999, and Galaxy M01 Core (2/32 GB) is BDT 8,999.
Customers will receive guaranteed BDT 1,000 off as a launching offer. On top of that, availing exchange offer worth BDT 1,000 will lower the price as low as BDT 5,999, according to a press release.
People who are trying to upgrade their smartphones or purchase a new device can avail discount offers on Galaxy M01 (3/32 GB), Galaxy M11 (3/32 GB), Galaxy M21 (4/64 GB), Galaxy M21 (6/128 GB), Galaxy M31 (6/64 GB), and Galaxy M31 (8/128 GB).
Receive cashback of up to BDT 3,000 on these devices - Galaxy M01 (retail price BDT 11,999), Galaxy M11 (retail price BDT 14,999), Galaxy M21 (4/64 GB) (retail price BDT 18,999), Galaxy M21 (6/128 GB) (retail price BDT 20,999), Galaxy M31 (6/64 GB) (retails at BDT 23,999), and Galaxy M31 (8/128 GB) (retails at BDT 27,999).
Moreover, Samsung has also decreased the prices of various devices, including Galaxy A31(6/128 GB), Galaxy A51(6/128 GB), and Galaxy A71(8/128 GB). Customers can enjoy 6 months EMI for Galaxy A71. There is a significant price drop on Galaxy A2 Core.
The Galaxy A2 Core's retail price is BDT 7,590 and can be purchased at BDT 6,990. Receive cashback up to BDT 3,000 upon purchasing Galaxy A01 (retail price is BDT 9,999).
People interested in the flagship's series can enjoy an exchange offer on selected devices - a bonus of BDT 4,000 on top of the exchange value upon purchasing Galaxy Note 10 Lite (8/128 GB). Customers will also be able to receive EMI for 6 months with 0% interest. Its retail price at BDT 49,999.
Regarding this, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "The pandemic has shifted our lives to working and learning from home.
Hence, we are pleased to bring the year's biggest offer for people from every sphere of life so that everyone will be able to keep life moving and stay connected during the crisis."


