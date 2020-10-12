Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 October, 2020, 1:04 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Huawei opens research center in Paris

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 3

PARIS, Oct 11: Chinese tech giant Huawei opened here on Friday a research center dedicated to fundamental research in mathematics and computing.
Named after the Franco-Italian mathematician Joseph-Louis Lagrange, the new center located in central Paris is the company's sixth research center in France.
"The new center is dedicated to fundamental research in mathematics and computation. We want to help push the boundaries of science in this field and prepare the breakthrough innovations of tomorrow," said Merouane Debbah, director of the R&D Center of Huawei France.
The previous five research centers that Huawei had set up in France since 2013 focus mainly on applied research in areas such as wireless communications, artificial intelligence, design, image processing and sensors.
In a video message, William Xu, Huawei's Director of the Board and President of its Institute of Strategic Research, stressed that mathematics has played a key role in the development of communication over the past 30 years.
Lagrange Center, is "a platform open to all mathematicians around the world to conduct research, which allows us to go beyond the limits, and its results will benefit our entire industry," he said.
The new center will bring together some 30 scientists, including around 10 from abroad, whose work will be shared with the academic world and the scientific community, said Huawei in a press release.
Seminars will be regularly organized in collaboration with research partners, such as the Institute of High Scientific Studies and the Ecole Normale Superieure (in France) as well as other renowned international institutions.
Ultimately, Lagrange Center aims to become an independent foundation headed by a scientific council, said Debbah.   -Xinhua


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digital payments soar manifold in 5 years to FY20: RBI
More time for Air India staff to opt for no-pay leave
Air Arabia announces free global Covid-19 cover
Brazilian agribusiness exports grow 4.8pc in September
India will be 3rd-largest economy by 2050: Lancet
Selling pressure pulls down stock indices
Nokia has best chance for revival in Huawei's absence
Dhaka, Delhi want to launch air bubble soon


Latest News
No BPL in 2020
BNP shrugs off Law Minister’s promise to toughen anti-rape law
Ananta Jalil reposts statement 'against rape' with victim-blaming bits edited out
BCB President’s Cup: Najmul XI off to a flyer
Govt takes tough stance against women repression: Quader
Death for Rape: Draft proposal to be placed in cabinet Monday
Govt publishes list of 8,256 duty-free products to China
Judgement in arms case against Papia, her husband:on Monday
Ex-state minister Omar Faruk, 6 other MPs booked for corruption by ACC
Stocks start week in nosedive
Most Read News
Need to teach our sons how to behave
Maintaining good employee relations
2 Addl Attorney Generals resign
32nd span of Padma Bridge installed
'Corona may hit again'
Addressing mental health
Shahbag shows the way again
Border killings: Shame on Bangladesh, India
Youth’s body recovered from Feni septic tank
3 die in Feni as train hits bus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft