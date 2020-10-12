Video
Monday, 12 October, 2020, 1:04 AM
ICMAB’s DBC celebrate World Investors Week 2020

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 2
Business Desk

The Dhaka Branch Council (DBC) of ICMAB (The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh) held an event on "Role of Corporate Governance for Sustainable Stock Market in Bangladesh" for celebrating World Investors Week 2020 on Thursday last.
Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Chairman Md. Eunusur Rahman who is also the former Senior Secretary, Bank and Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance attended the event as the Chief Guest.
Dr. Syed Abdulla Al Mamun, FCMA, Deputy CEO, Credit Rating Information and Services Ltd. (CRISL), And Independent Director and Chairman of Audit and Finance Committee, Board of Directors, North West Power Generation Company Limited (NWPGCL) presented the keynote paper on the event.
ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akond was present as the Guest of Honor of the session.
All of the speakers have given emphasis on the improvement of Corporate Governance of listed companies and other market intermediates for developing sustainable stock market in Bangladesh.
DBC Chairman A.K.M. Zakaria Hossain presided over the event attended among others by DBC Vice Chairman Md. BakhtirarAlam, DBC Secretary Safiul Azam and council members Muhammad Nazrul Islam, Mannan Bapari, Md. Shohag Al Mamun were also present on the event.


