

‘Dhaka, Bangkok can work jointly to invest in BD vital sectors’

The outgoing Thai Ambassador also informed that a big Thai company is interested in a Joint Venture in the Sugar refinery project in Bangladesh.

She said so while speaking at a virtual farewell organized in honour by Bangladesh-Thai Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BTCCI) on October 7.

She said the Thai visa processing was going to be easier and quicker for Bangladesh people particularly the businesspersons.

The ambassador said there was a breakthrough in the relationship between Bangladesh and Thailand which helps directly and indirectly in People to People (P2P) relationship by improving visa processing, according to a press release issued on Sunday,

She said visa processing takes only three days as two outsourcing companies-VFS and Simon Company scrutinise documents properly to get Visa application with proper documentation.

She also informed that Bangladesh and Thailand entered into a three-year development plan under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in Bangkok.

This plan includes human resources development, human security, sustainable development of Bangladeshi, transferring technology to Bangladesh in eco-tourism sector in many beautiful natural sites, food and fruits processing under the Bangladesh Prime Minister's guidance.

Some Thai Companies like CP Bangladesh, Siam City Cement, Ital-Thai Company etc are contributing in developing the Bangladesh economy. Thailand is also working with Bangladesh government to fight Covid-19.

BTCCI President M Shahjahan Khan said that Bangladesh was indeed grateful to the departing envoy for her sincere appreciation and understanding of the two countries' business potential and the active role played by BTCCI to enhance bilateral relation. He also said that Bangladeshi business community is keen to do business with Thailand.

The embassy's kind support to BTCCI will help them organise trade related events to showcase the products of both countries, M Shahjahan Khan said, adding that due to Covid- 19 pandemic, all the initiatives have been stopped.

Chittagong Stock Exchange Chairman Asif Ibrahim, BTCCI Director and former Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) said Bangladesh has had a historic relation with Thailand over the years in the area of trade, tourism, health tourism.

"Thailand can be tourism partner in our country," he said, adding that globally reputed Thai hospitality companies can invest in Bangladesh.

Asif Ibrahim said that Thailand can be a tourism partner in our country specially in Chattogram Marine Drive connecting with Noakhali and resorts and other hotel facilities can be built in those areas by Thai experts.

BTCCI Vice President Md Munir Hossain mentioned that apart from existing sectors such as Jute and Jute goods, Leather, Agro, Light Engineering etc, we could add another sectors like RMG, Pharmaceuticals, Tourism, Frozen Foods, Fisheries, Infrastructure, Education & Training to work for Joint Venture.

BTCCI Former President and DCCI Former President M A Momen, DCCI Former President and Uttara Group Chairman Matiur Rahman, Dhaka Thai Embassy Counselor Kaichok Arunpairojkul, BTCCI Directors, Members and secretary were present in the Virtual Farewell.



































