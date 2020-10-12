Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 October, 2020, 1:04 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Dhaka, Bangkok can work jointly to invest in BD vital sectors’

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Correspondent

‘Dhaka, Bangkok can work jointly to invest in BD vital sectors’

‘Dhaka, Bangkok can work jointly to invest in BD vital sectors’

Bangladesh and Thailand can work jointly to invest in Bangladesh's vital sectors like medical, tourism, eco-tourism, agro-based industry, the outgoing Thailand Ambassador to Bangladesh Arunrung Phothong Humphreys said.
The outgoing Thai Ambassador also informed that a big Thai company is interested in a Joint Venture in the Sugar refinery project in Bangladesh.
She said so while speaking at a virtual farewell organized  in honour by Bangladesh-Thai Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BTCCI) on October 7.
She said the Thai visa processing was going to be easier and quicker for Bangladesh people particularly the businesspersons.
The ambassador said there was a breakthrough in the relationship between Bangladesh and Thailand which helps directly and indirectly in People to People (P2P) relationship by improving visa processing, according to a press release issued on Sunday,
She said visa processing takes only three days as two outsourcing companies-VFS and Simon Company scrutinise documents properly to get Visa application with proper documentation.
She also informed that Bangladesh and Thailand entered into a three-year development plan under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in Bangkok.
This plan includes human resources development, human security, sustainable development of Bangladeshi, transferring technology to Bangladesh in eco-tourism sector in many beautiful natural sites, food and fruits processing under the Bangladesh Prime Minister's guidance.
Some Thai Companies like CP Bangladesh, Siam City Cement, Ital-Thai Company etc are contributing in developing the Bangladesh economy. Thailand is also working with Bangladesh government to fight Covid-19.
BTCCI President M Shahjahan Khan said that Bangladesh was indeed grateful to the departing envoy for her sincere appreciation and understanding of the two countries' business potential and the active role played by BTCCI to enhance bilateral relation. He also said that Bangladeshi business community is keen to do business with Thailand.
The embassy's kind support to BTCCI will help them organise trade related events to showcase the products of both countries, M Shahjahan Khan said, adding that due to Covid- 19 pandemic, all the initiatives have been stopped.
Chittagong Stock Exchange Chairman Asif Ibrahim, BTCCI Director and former Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) said Bangladesh has had a historic relation with Thailand over the years in the area of trade, tourism, health tourism.
"Thailand can be tourism partner in our country," he said, adding that globally reputed Thai hospitality companies can invest in Bangladesh.
Asif Ibrahim said that Thailand can be a tourism partner in our country specially in Chattogram Marine Drive connecting with Noakhali and resorts and other hotel facilities can be built in those areas by Thai experts. 
BTCCI Vice President Md Munir Hossain mentioned that apart from existing sectors such as Jute and Jute goods, Leather, Agro, Light Engineering etc, we could add another sectors like RMG, Pharmaceuticals, Tourism, Frozen Foods, Fisheries, Infrastructure, Education & Training to work for Joint Venture.
BTCCI Former President and DCCI Former President M A Momen, DCCI Former President and  Uttara Group Chairman Matiur Rahman, Dhaka Thai Embassy Counselor Kaichok Arunpairojkul, BTCCI Directors, Members and secretary were present in the Virtual Farewell.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digital payments soar manifold in 5 years to FY20: RBI
More time for Air India staff to opt for no-pay leave
Air Arabia announces free global Covid-19 cover
Brazilian agribusiness exports grow 4.8pc in September
India will be 3rd-largest economy by 2050: Lancet
Selling pressure pulls down stock indices
Nokia has best chance for revival in Huawei's absence
Dhaka, Delhi want to launch air bubble soon


Latest News
No BPL in 2020
BNP shrugs off Law Minister’s promise to toughen anti-rape law
Ananta Jalil reposts statement 'against rape' with victim-blaming bits edited out
BCB President’s Cup: Najmul XI off to a flyer
Govt takes tough stance against women repression: Quader
Death for Rape: Draft proposal to be placed in cabinet Monday
Govt publishes list of 8,256 duty-free products to China
Judgement in arms case against Papia, her husband:on Monday
Ex-state minister Omar Faruk, 6 other MPs booked for corruption by ACC
Stocks start week in nosedive
Most Read News
Need to teach our sons how to behave
Maintaining good employee relations
2 Addl Attorney Generals resign
32nd span of Padma Bridge installed
'Corona may hit again'
Addressing mental health
Shahbag shows the way again
Border killings: Shame on Bangladesh, India
Youth’s body recovered from Feni septic tank
3 die in Feni as train hits bus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft