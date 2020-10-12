Israel accord could bring new sparkle to Dubai diamond trade





UAE is third-biggest trading hub for rough diamonds after Belgium and India; Israel and China round out top five

The week that the UAE and Israel normalised ties, Israeli diamond trader Zvi Shimshi headed to the UAE to open a company in Dubai, a regional trade hub that is a major centre for the precious stones.

He is among 38 Israelis whom the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), home to the Dubai Diamond Exchange, said have recently contacted it to set up a presence, in a sign of how shifting regional politics could alter global trade dynamics.

Traders in Dubai say they have been inundated with enquiries from Israelis, who traditionally trade in Belgium's Antwerp - the world's biggest centre for traders of rough and polished diamonds.

South African company Trans Atlantic Gems Sales (TAGS), which auctions and tenders diamonds in Dubai, had close to 50 Israeli firms interested in participating in tenders register with the company in just a few weeks, said owner Anthony Peters.

"It's a massive game-changer," Peters told Reuters.

Dubai, with $21.2 billion in diamonds traded last year according to the DMCC, and Israel, with around $12 billion according to its exchange, are the Middle East's main diamond centres.

"This is a big opportunity for any young Israeli that wants to start any business in Dubai, not only the diamond business," Shimshi, 41, told Reuters.

Like in past visits over the last decade, Shimshi entered the Gulf Arab state on a German passport but has filed company registration documents using his Israeli passport and said he plans to move his business activity to Dubai.

The UAE has scrapped a law banning trade with Israel and Emirati and Israeli officials have touted significant economic opportunities created by the opening, which will also allow direct flights between the two countries.

"You will see traders from Israel coming to Dubai to buy diamonds in droves," said David Zabinsky, chief executive of Dubai diamond services company Trigem, who said the firm has been fielding "countless" calls from Israelis.

Dubai, mainly a centre for rough diamonds, has grown its industry from some $3 million in 2000 by leveraging its proximity to Africa, where many diamonds are mined, and India, where 90 per cent of the world's diamonds are polished.

"The missing link here in Dubai was the Israeli presence," said Alex Peterfreund, the Dubai managing director of Antwerp-headquartered diamond trader Espeka.

"I don't see a reason [now] why people will organise tenders in Antwerp rather than Dubai," he added.

Tenders have in the past been organised in Antwerp in part so Israelis could participate.

Antwerp, which saw total diamond trade of $37.1 billion last year according to the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), has kept its share of the rough diamond market steady since 2017, Kimberley Process figures show, while Dubai's share has risen. -Reuters































DUBAI, Oct 11: Dubai, with $21.2 billion in diamonds traded last year, and Israel, with around $12 billion, are the Middle East's main diamond centres.UAE is third-biggest trading hub for rough diamonds after Belgium and India; Israel and China round out top fiveThe week that the UAE and Israel normalised ties, Israeli diamond trader Zvi Shimshi headed to the UAE to open a company in Dubai, a regional trade hub that is a major centre for the precious stones.He is among 38 Israelis whom the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), home to the Dubai Diamond Exchange, said have recently contacted it to set up a presence, in a sign of how shifting regional politics could alter global trade dynamics.Traders in Dubai say they have been inundated with enquiries from Israelis, who traditionally trade in Belgium's Antwerp - the world's biggest centre for traders of rough and polished diamonds.South African company Trans Atlantic Gems Sales (TAGS), which auctions and tenders diamonds in Dubai, had close to 50 Israeli firms interested in participating in tenders register with the company in just a few weeks, said owner Anthony Peters."It's a massive game-changer," Peters told Reuters.Dubai, with $21.2 billion in diamonds traded last year according to the DMCC, and Israel, with around $12 billion according to its exchange, are the Middle East's main diamond centres."This is a big opportunity for any young Israeli that wants to start any business in Dubai, not only the diamond business," Shimshi, 41, told Reuters.Like in past visits over the last decade, Shimshi entered the Gulf Arab state on a German passport but has filed company registration documents using his Israeli passport and said he plans to move his business activity to Dubai.The UAE has scrapped a law banning trade with Israel and Emirati and Israeli officials have touted significant economic opportunities created by the opening, which will also allow direct flights between the two countries."You will see traders from Israel coming to Dubai to buy diamonds in droves," said David Zabinsky, chief executive of Dubai diamond services company Trigem, who said the firm has been fielding "countless" calls from Israelis.Dubai, mainly a centre for rough diamonds, has grown its industry from some $3 million in 2000 by leveraging its proximity to Africa, where many diamonds are mined, and India, where 90 per cent of the world's diamonds are polished."The missing link here in Dubai was the Israeli presence," said Alex Peterfreund, the Dubai managing director of Antwerp-headquartered diamond trader Espeka."I don't see a reason [now] why people will organise tenders in Antwerp rather than Dubai," he added.Tenders have in the past been organised in Antwerp in part so Israelis could participate.Antwerp, which saw total diamond trade of $37.1 billion last year according to the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), has kept its share of the rough diamond market steady since 2017, Kimberley Process figures show, while Dubai's share has risen. -Reuters