Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 October, 2020, 1:03 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global demand for PPE, especially in US, fuels China’s exports

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Global demand for PPE, especially in US, fuels China’s exports

Global demand for PPE, especially in US, fuels China’s exports

NEW YORK, Oct 10: China's exports globally benefited both from its ability to reopen factories faster than other countries and its ability to provide massive amounts of the products needed to fight the novel coronavirus, reported The Wall Street Journal on Saturday.
China posted a 9.5 per cent rise in outbound shipping in August compared with the same period last year, as the global lockdowns "played to China's manufacturing strength," and the US tariffs exemption on medical goods from China also helped, the paper quoted Rory Green, a Seoul-based economist at research company TS Lombard, as saying.
For example, as US Census data showed, a textile category of Chinese exports to the United States that includes face masks rose 156 per cent in the first eight months of this year, and stripping out other items in the category shows cloth masks surged 465 per cent in the period, the paper said in its report titled "Chinese Exports to US Get a Pandemic Lift."
Scott Rein, president of Western Medical Consulting & Supplies LLC which provides medical expertise to Chinese entities including hospitals, told the paper that due to the pandemic, he suddenly found himself in the business of importing Chinese medical products to the United States.
With an acute shortage of personal protection equipment (PPE) as the virus spread widely in the United States, Rein said his company managed to purchase more than four million masks, hand sanitizers and other personal products from China.
He sold most of it directly to hospitals. Still in the United States, he is now selling Chinese masks and hand sanitizers directly to consumers, reported WSJ.
China's total exports to the United States were down by only 3.6 per cent in the first eight months of this year from the same period in 2019, Chinese official data showed.
"As China bounced back from pandemic lockdowns earlier than the rest of the world, activity picked up. In July, exports to the US jumped by 13 per cent from a year earlier, followed by a 20 per cent rise in August. September figures aren't out yet," the paper reported.
However, an expert cautioned against reading too much into the export momentum. In a September essay, Zhang Yanling, a researcher at the Chongyang Institute of Financial Studies, a Beijing-based think tank, wrote that the strong export was evidence of the resilience of the Chinese economy in the face of a pandemic, but called the future uncertain given the US-China relationship, the paper reported.   -Xinhua


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digital payments soar manifold in 5 years to FY20: RBI
More time for Air India staff to opt for no-pay leave
Air Arabia announces free global Covid-19 cover
Brazilian agribusiness exports grow 4.8pc in September
India will be 3rd-largest economy by 2050: Lancet
Selling pressure pulls down stock indices
Nokia has best chance for revival in Huawei's absence
Dhaka, Delhi want to launch air bubble soon


Latest News
No BPL in 2020
BNP shrugs off Law Minister’s promise to toughen anti-rape law
Ananta Jalil reposts statement 'against rape' with victim-blaming bits edited out
BCB President’s Cup: Najmul XI off to a flyer
Govt takes tough stance against women repression: Quader
Death for Rape: Draft proposal to be placed in cabinet Monday
Govt publishes list of 8,256 duty-free products to China
Judgement in arms case against Papia, her husband:on Monday
Ex-state minister Omar Faruk, 6 other MPs booked for corruption by ACC
Stocks start week in nosedive
Most Read News
Need to teach our sons how to behave
Maintaining good employee relations
2 Addl Attorney Generals resign
32nd span of Padma Bridge installed
'Corona may hit again'
Addressing mental health
Shahbag shows the way again
Border killings: Shame on Bangladesh, India
Youth’s body recovered from Feni septic tank
3 die in Feni as train hits bus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft