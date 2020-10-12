282 diversified jute products named for export





Ministry of Textiles and Jute on Sunday (October 11) made the disclosure saying according to Jute Act, 2016, 'Diversified jute product' means any product other than conventional jute products such as Hesian, Seking, CBC and 6 counts and above jute yarn.

The statement further said that the development and expansion of the jute sector has resulted in formulation and implementation of various action plans of the Ministry of Textiles and Jute. As a result the jute sector has secured second place in the country's export basket taking position above leather.

'Jute Diversification Promotion Center (JDPC) has taken various steps to diversify the use of jute products. About 700 entrepreneurs are now producing versatile jute products of various types of eye-catching quality, most of which are exported abroad.

The Ministry of Textiles and Jute has said it is organizing various trade fairs in the country and abroad to popularize the country made high quality jute products and familiarize them to local and international market.































