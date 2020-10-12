Video
Monday, 12 October, 2020, 1:03 AM
282 diversified jute products named for export

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Correspondent

Considering the demand of domestic and international markets and expansion of jute industry at global level, the government has announced 282 jute products as diversified export products, the Ministry of Textiles and Jute has said releasing the list of such diversified products.
Ministry of Textiles and Jute on Sunday (October 11) made the disclosure saying according to Jute Act, 2016, 'Diversified jute product' means any product other than conventional jute products such as Hesian, Seking, CBC and 6 counts and above jute yarn.
The statement further said that the development and expansion of the jute sector has resulted in  formulation and implementation of various action plans of the Ministry of Textiles and Jute. As a result the jute sector has secured second place in the country's export basket taking position above leather.
'Jute Diversification Promotion Center (JDPC) has taken various steps to diversify the use of jute products. About 700 entrepreneurs are now producing versatile jute products of various types of eye-catching quality, most of which are exported abroad.
The Ministry of Textiles and Jute has said it is organizing various trade fairs in the country and abroad to popularize the country made high quality jute products and familiarize them to local and international market.


