BSEC approves IPOs of 9 firms, rejects 11 in 3 months





Meanwhile, BSEC also rejected IPO applications of 11 companies during the period for various shortcomings in the process.

The regulator allowed five companies to raise Tk 601 crore under the fixed price method and permitted four companies to raise Tk 475 crore under the book building method.

The market regulator gave its decision regarding 20 IPOs in just three months. Usually, companies have to wait for years to get the decision over an IPO.

Market operators said that delay in IPO approval discouraged good companies to come to the country's stock market.

The BSEC, headed by Shibli Rubayat-ul-Islam, approved the first IPO of Associated Oxygen on July 16, allowing the company to raise Tk 15 crore under the fixed price method.

The commission approved the IPO proposal of multinational telecom company Robi Axiata Limited on September 23 to collect Tk 523.79 crore through the fixed price method.

It gave the nod to AFC Health Limited, Dominage Steel Building Systems Limited and Crystal Insurance to raise Tk 17 crore, Tk 30 crore and Tk 16 crore respectively under the fixed price method.

Lub-rref Bangladesh was allowed to raise Tk 150 crore, Energypac Power Generation Tk 150 crore, Mir Akhter Hossain Limited Tk 125 crore and Index Agro Industries Tk 50 crore.

In August, the BSEC approved a work plan to accelerate the IPO approval process. Previously, many companies blamed the market regulator for not giving them the clearance on time as their business plans could not be implemented in line with the IPO proposal.

As per the new decision, the commission would give the decision on an IPO within three months of application so that companies could utilise the IPO proceeds in accordance with their plans.

There are rules regarding time limit for making the decision over an IPO and the regulator will implement the rules, BSEC officials said.

However, good companies remained reluctant to get listed on the stock exchange as the market lacks incentives and benefits and has many rules and regulations, market operators said.

They also said that due to the faster approval of IPOs, a section of investors had turned their focus on the primary market that had affected the secondary market.

The DSEX had gained around 1,150 points in three months, starting from June 18, due to a quick economic recovery and fall in bank interest rates.

However, the market slowed down in recent weeks as a large number of investors moved to the primary market expecting to get higher returns.

Only eight companies raised Tk 552 crore in 2019 while 13 companies and a mutual fund raised Tk 646 crore in the previous year.



















