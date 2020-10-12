Experts seek deferment for 3 more years due to C-19 impact





Mentioning various reforms in making business easier in the country, he said if they can create an enabling business climate that will help the nation gain from the post-graduation opportunities on a large scale.

"We are working hard keeping all the options open. We are working on FTA, bringing reform in the tax system and others," he said. He also said one stop service, Padma Bridge and Matarbari deep seaport will be the game changer for the country in the coming years.

Salman Fazlur Rahman was speaking as the chief guest at a webinar on Saturday chaired by IBFB (International Business Forum of Bangladesh) President Humayun Rashid. The webinar was jointly organised by the IBFB and the Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI) on LDC Graduation by 2024 and readiness of Bangladesh.

However most speakers at the webinar said Bangladesh should recommend the United Nations for deferring the next year's LDC (least developed country) graduation triennial review by three more years, considering the adverse impacts of Covid-19 pandemic. With the proposal for additional time, the LDCs could get another three years to prepare themselves to overcome the post-graduation challenges and the global economy will possibly be recovered by the time, they said. Highlighting the importance of bilateral trade agreements to cope up with the post-graduation challenges, they suggested holistic reforms in the policies to make business easier and simpler.

Presenting a keynote paper Policy Research Institute (PRI) Research Director Dr Abdur Razzaque said more than 75 per cent of Bangladeshi export products enjoy tariff preferences in those markets.

He said Bangladesh's exports keep growing in the markets like the European Union, Canada, China, India and Japan, where the country enjoys zero tariff facility as an LDC. But things will change in these markets soon after Bangladesh graduates from the LDC club as Bangladesh will be subjected to paying tariff between 8.61 per cent and 17 per cent there. EU tariffs on Vietnam exports would come down to zero by 2027 because of the EU-Vietnam FTA while such tariff on Bangladesh would rise to about 10 per cent, he said.

"Bangladesh should take a proactive LDC leadership role writing to the UN not to recommend any country for graduation based on 2021 review and wait for the next review in 2024 because of the pandemic," he said. Former MCCI president Nasim Manzur said Bangladesh is going to be a victim of its own success because of the loss of trade preferences. Bangladesh's export growth has been substantial in the countries where they had preferential access, but it has been insignificant in the markets having no such a facility, he said.

"I think that is a proven fact that we need to maintain this. What will happen if it goes away? The EU-Vietnam FTA shows us what can happen. In fact, 18.5 per cent is what will happen in terms of additional cost of buying garments from Bangladesh and factories will be getting squeezed as the direct impact," he said. Former BGMEA President Anwar-Ul Alam Chowdhury Parvez, Distinguished fellow of Centre for Policy Dialogue Professor Mustafizur Rahman, Director General of WTO cell Hafizur Rahman also spoke at the webinar.























