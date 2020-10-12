

Jobless workers in export sector to get benefit for 3 months

The allowance will be given under the guidelines framed by the government.

The money will come from a fund of 334 million euro that the European Union and German government have earmarked for Bangladesh and it would be distributed under safetynet programme for jobless workers.

It was initially announced in April this year but it took five months to develop a guideline how to distribute its to affected workers.

Out of this fund 113 million euros (93 million euros in EU grant and 20 million euros in German grant) will provide cash assistance to workers adversely affected by the economic fallout of the pandemic, the EU had said in a statement.

The labour ministry on Wednesday through a gazette notification issued the guidelines named 'social safety net implementation guidelines 2020 for jobless workers' for the three export sectors.

It provided for an implementation committee headed by director general of the Department of Labour (DoL) while the programme would be executed under DoL with the active support from factory owners.

The committee includes representatives from BGMEA, BKMEA, Leather Goods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LDFMEA) and Bangladesh Finished Leather, Leather Goods and Footwear Exporters Association (BFLLFEA).

Labour rights groups, however, have opposed the committee and demanded inclusion of workers' representatives on the committee.

According to the guidelines, workers who were working in any RMG or leather goods and footwear factory up to February 2020 and now jobless due to accident, physical illness, termination, factory lay-off and or permanent closure, would benefit from it.

The guidelines said many workers from those aforesaid sectors are passing their days in severe hardship as exports faced debacle to the EU and North America while factory owners were forced to lay off their units amid coronavirus outbreak.

The guidelines said respective factories would prepare the primary list of jobless workers and the trade bodies would scrutinize the list and send it to DoL. The implementation committee would approve the list while the beneficiary would receive benefit through bank accounts or mobile accounts.









Meanwhile Industrial Bangladesh Council (IBC) in a letter to state minister for labour Monnujan Sufian on October 4 voiced concerns saying it fears real jobless workers may remain deprived and demanded consultation meeting with labour leaders in this regard.

The IBC claimed the funds were the outcome of its global campaign led by Industrial Global Union, which had negotiated the 'Call to Action: COVID-19: Action in the Global Garment Industry' with the International Organisation of Employers along with the International Trade Union Confederation and a number of apparel brands endorsed it who sourced their products from Bangladesh.



Each of the workers in export oriented RMG (readymade garments), leather and footwear sectors who were terminated after the outbreak of Covid-19 would receive Tk 3,000 monthly allowance for three months.The allowance will be given under the guidelines framed by the government.The money will come from a fund of 334 million euro that the European Union and German government have earmarked for Bangladesh and it would be distributed under safetynet programme for jobless workers.It was initially announced in April this year but it took five months to develop a guideline how to distribute its to affected workers.Out of this fund 113 million euros (93 million euros in EU grant and 20 million euros in German grant) will provide cash assistance to workers adversely affected by the economic fallout of the pandemic, the EU had said in a statement.The labour ministry on Wednesday through a gazette notification issued the guidelines named 'social safety net implementation guidelines 2020 for jobless workers' for the three export sectors.It provided for an implementation committee headed by director general of the Department of Labour (DoL) while the programme would be executed under DoL with the active support from factory owners.The committee includes representatives from BGMEA, BKMEA, Leather Goods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LDFMEA) and Bangladesh Finished Leather, Leather Goods and Footwear Exporters Association (BFLLFEA).Labour rights groups, however, have opposed the committee and demanded inclusion of workers' representatives on the committee.According to the guidelines, workers who were working in any RMG or leather goods and footwear factory up to February 2020 and now jobless due to accident, physical illness, termination, factory lay-off and or permanent closure, would benefit from it.The guidelines said many workers from those aforesaid sectors are passing their days in severe hardship as exports faced debacle to the EU and North America while factory owners were forced to lay off their units amid coronavirus outbreak.The guidelines said respective factories would prepare the primary list of jobless workers and the trade bodies would scrutinize the list and send it to DoL. The implementation committee would approve the list while the beneficiary would receive benefit through bank accounts or mobile accounts.Meanwhile Industrial Bangladesh Council (IBC) in a letter to state minister for labour Monnujan Sufian on October 4 voiced concerns saying it fears real jobless workers may remain deprived and demanded consultation meeting with labour leaders in this regard.The IBC claimed the funds were the outcome of its global campaign led by Industrial Global Union, which had negotiated the 'Call to Action: COVID-19: Action in the Global Garment Industry' with the International Organisation of Employers along with the International Trade Union Confederation and a number of apparel brands endorsed it who sourced their products from Bangladesh.