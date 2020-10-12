Abbas meets WJC head

RAMALLAH, Oct 11: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with World Jewish Congress (WJC) President Ronald Lauder in the West Bank on Saturday, a Palestinian minister said, following a call by Lauder for Palestinians to revive peace talks with Israel.

Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh revealed the meeting in a Twitter posting but gave no details.

Lauder, a US businessman who also met Abbas a year ago in New York, attended the Sept 15 White House signing ceremony of an agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to forge formal ties.

He told Saudi newspaper Arab News on Sept 16 that he hoped the accord would bring the Palestinians and Israel back to peace talks, which collapsed in 2014. -REUTERS







