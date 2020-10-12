Video
China helps Pakistan to install missiles in PoK to target India

Published : Monday, 12 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

NEW DELHI, Oct 11: Amid rising tensions with India along the LAC in Ladakh, China is helping Pakistan install surface-to-air missile near Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).
With the dispute on Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China only surging, China has taken its military-to-military cooperation with Pakistan to the next tactical level.
The intelligence report also suggests that China and Pakistan are working towards better integration of their militaries.
Construction is in full swing near Lasadanna Dhok in PoK for installation of a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system.
As per the media reports, around 120-130 Pakistan Army personnel and 25 to 40 civilians are working on the construction sites and control room of this missile system is located in Bagh district. Intel report further suggests that PLA personnel will also be deployed there along with Pakistani officials.
Similar construction had also been reported at Chinari in Jhelum district, and Chakothi in Hattian Bala district of PoK, as per the intelligence report.
China and Pakistan are working in tandem for better integration of their forces and this year in June, Islamabad posted a senior Army officer at the PLA headquarters in Beijing.
Xi Jinping plans to control Pakistan's politics, economy through CPEC authority and BRI which is why PoK is important for Beijing. This increasing economic and military cooperation in PoK and Occupied Gilgit-Baltistan is in China's best interests as it is central to Chinese expansionism in the region.   -ANI


