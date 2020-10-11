White House hosted Covid ‘superspreader’ event: Fauci





Dr Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, said the unveiling of President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court was a "superspreader event". At least 11 people who attended the event on 26 September tested positive.

CBS News asked on Friday what Dr Fauci thought of the White House's reluctance to insist on mask-wearing and social distancing as virus precautions, and instead rely on regular testing. "The data speak for themselves - we had a superspreader event in the White House, and it was in a situation where people were crowded together and were not wearing masks."

An event at the White House on Saturday 26 September, for the president's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett as a

Supreme Court justice, is thought to be the root of the localised outbreak. As well as President Trump and his wife Melania, those who attended and later tested positive included two senators, the White House press secretary and former Trump counsellor Kellyanne Conway.

Dr Fauci also noted experts have been recommending mask-wearing for the last six months, and condemned talk of a coronavirus "cure" - a word Mr Trump has used in reference to the experimental Covid-19 treatments he received during his recent stay at a military hospital.

Large gatherings are still banned in the US capital due to Covid-19, but federal property like the White House is exempt. Trump is himself recovering from Covid-19. His doctors have just cleared him to hold public events, less than a month before he faces Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the presidential election.

Trump has expressed scepticism about measures such as masks and lockdowns to combat the spread of Covid-19, which has killed more than 213,000 people in the US. He has talked up the prospects of a vaccine becoming available, although researchers say this is unlikely to happen before next year at the earliest. Polling suggests Biden has a single-digit lead over Trump and an ABC News/Ipsos poll found that just 35% of Americans approved of how Trump has handled the crisis.

Asked about Trump's effusive praise for Regeneron's antibody treatment, Fauci said that talking about a "cure" could be misleading because it hasn't yet been proven, and the drugs that are currently available have only been shown to have modest to moderate results.

"We don't have any indication -- I think you really have to depend on what you mean by a cure, because that's the word that leads to a lot of confusion," he said.

He then walked through some of the medicines that are currently recommended or have been temporarily approved against the disease.

These include the antiviral remdesivir which has been shown to diminish time to recovery among hospitalized patients, and the steroid dexamethasone, which reduces mortality rates in patients who need supplemental oxygen.

Regeneron's treatment belongs to a class of drug called monoclonal antibodies. Fauci said that while these had been "showing promise in clinical trials," the research is still ongoing and no final determination has been made.

Fauci was also asked about the low level of mask use at the White House until recently, and what lessons could be learned.

"I think the - the data speaks for themselves," the scientist said of mask-wearing.

"We had a super-spreader event in the White House and it was in a situation where people were crowded together and were not wearing masks. So the data speak for themselves."









More than 30 people are thought to have been infected at a White House ceremony held September 26 for the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The president's doctor Sean Conley has said Trump may return to public engagements as early as Saturday, raising fears that he may still have high levels of the virus in his body and therefore still be contagious.

Fauci said he had faith that the president's medical team wouldn't allow him to do that.

