Sunday, 11 October, 2020, 10:08 AM
Virus resurgence in Chattogram

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 10: A general indifference towards health directives has triggered a spike in Covid-19 infections in Chattogram after a dip over the last three months.
The onset of winter is likely to aggravate the situation in the district, experts warned.
"The average rate of infection among the population this month is between 8.5 percent and 9.5 percent. It is higher than last month. The number of samples for testing, too, has gone up by a bit," Chattogram's Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi told bdnews24.com.
"Our calculations indicate the number is gradually rising. The number may trend further up as winter approaches. We
have already been warned by the ministry. We stand prepared."
In September, the infection rate was between 5.5-7.5 percent, a marked drop from May-June when the figure stood at around 28-30 percent. It fell to 19-22 percent towards the start of July before dipping to 11-12 percent towards the end of the month. It later plunged further a month later to 10 percent.
As many as 87 cases of Covid-19 were detected from 848 samples in the district until Saturday, equating to a positivity rate of 10.25 percent, according to the civil surgeon's office.
The district has so far recorded 19,514 infections, from which 14,086 cases were reported in the port city. A total of 113,007 samples have been tested so far.
Dr Mahfuzur Rahman, convener of the Public Health Rights Protection Committee of Chattogram, told bdnews24.com that the recent spike in cases stemmed from an increase in movements and interactions among the people.
"It is difficult to project of an accurate picture of the situation as the number of tests has come down," the health specialist said while underscoring the need to comply with the health rules and get tested once any symptoms arise.
Yet, people appear to be apathetic toward the health and safety protocols in the most populous parts of the city. Markets are buzzing, shops are crowded, the streets and public transports are overflowing with people. Some political programmes were also held there, resulting in public gatherings.
On Friday afternoon, the CRB scenic area was thronged by thousands, some with children, while most were without any face coverings.
ANM Minhazur Rahman, the organising secretary of Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad (SWACHIP) Covid-19 committee, told bdnews24.com that the inclination to follow health directives was far too low in the villages. Even in the city, less than 50 percent of the population are thought to be adhering to the health protocols.
"All the government hospitals are ready. The negligence shown by the private hospitals at the start of the outbreak is no longer evident. They, too, are now ready. The authorities need to take steps to make people follow the health protocols or else the number of infections could climb further," he warned.
As of Oct 9, a total of 110 Covid-19 patients are receiving care in government hospitals and isolation wards around the district. Another 79 patients are admitted in private hospitals. As many as 554 people isolated at their homes.
The district registered 33 recoveries in the 24-hour reporting window ending Friday as the toll climbed to 15,513. The rate of recovery now stands at 79.85 percent.
No deaths were reported during this time. The last two fatalities were registered on Oct 7, taking the death toll to 297, of which, 204 were reported in the city. The figure puts the mortality rate at 1.52 percent.
   -bdnews24.com




