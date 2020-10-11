Covid-19 death toll hits 5,500 in the country





The death rate stands at 1.46 per cent. As many as 1,203 new infections were recorded during the period, taking the total number of people infected to 3,77,073, the release added.

The current positivity rate is 11.08 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 18.29 per cent. As of Saturday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 20,61,528.

Meanwhile, 1,453 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 2,91,365 and the recovery rate is 77.27 per cent.

Among the 23 deceased, 15 were men while eight women. Two of them were between 41-50 years old, five within 51-60 and the rest 16 were above 60 years old, the release said.

A total of 13,242 people are now in isolation and 41,053 in quarantine across the country.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on March 8 and recorded first death on March 18.

Bangladesh is currently 16th on the list of worst affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.

The position is one step behind Iraq and one step ahead of Italy, according to worldometer.info.















With the deaths of 23 more people from Covid-19 in the country over the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, the total number of deaths has now reached 5,500, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).The death rate stands at 1.46 per cent. As many as 1,203 new infections were recorded during the period, taking the total number of people infected to 3,77,073, the release added.The current positivity rate is 11.08 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 18.29 per cent. As of Saturday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 20,61,528.Meanwhile, 1,453 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 2,91,365 and the recovery rate is 77.27 per cent.Among the 23 deceased, 15 were men while eight women. Two of them were between 41-50 years old, five within 51-60 and the rest 16 were above 60 years old, the release said.A total of 13,242 people are now in isolation and 41,053 in quarantine across the country.Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on March 8 and recorded first death on March 18.Bangladesh is currently 16th on the list of worst affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.The position is one step behind Iraq and one step ahead of Italy, according to worldometer.info.