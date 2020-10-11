Plight of Saudi-bound migrant workers knows no end





They are trying to collect air tickets, valid travel documents and approval of the employer countries gathering in front of the embassies of the respective countries and ticketing agencies including Biman and collecting their Covid-19 test certificates from the government recognised laboratories.

Although Saturday was a holiday, several hundred stranded migrants who have been in the country for the last seven to nine months were seen in front of the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Gulshan, Biman's different sales (ticketing) offices and Saudi Arabian Airlines Karwan Bazar office to collect the documents for ensuring flights.

Though there was no repetition of agitation on Saturday, the people were seen waiting for getting clearance from the authorities. But, they were seen frustrated for failing to get necessary response.

They want the government's immediate measures, so that they can return to their workplaces and join the jobs again without any trouble.

Emdadul Huq of Noakhali and Mehedi Hassan Sagar of Brahmanbaria have been waiting for confirming their return tickets after reopening of international flights operations. They have become stuck in the country after returning home from Saudi Arabia on leave due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Although the Airlines has assured them of return tickets on their visa validity, they are now in a big problem to get visa extension after expiry of their visas. After agitating in front of the airline office, they are now visiting Saudi Arabian Embassy in Dhaka on a regular basis. But, the fortune hasn't yet favoured the Bangladeshi migrants.

Due to the same reason and uncertainty over returning to workplaces in Italy, stranded migrants are planning to agitate in front of the country's embassy in Dhaka on Sunday. They want immediate solution to their problems so that they can return to their workplaces.

Hridoy Ahmed, a Bangladeshi migrant to Italy since last 10 years, claimed that he returned home in February on leave for two months. But, he got stuck in the country for nine months. Yet he cannot be certain about his return to his workplace.

"Since I am unable to return to Italy, I am becoming a loser financially and mentally. I may lose my hotel job, if my return id delayed. In this situation, I am really undone. I am in pressure to maintain expenditures in two places," he said and urged the authorities to take immediate measures.

According to the Expatriate Welfare Desk of the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry in Dhaka Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, some 181,430 persons - 161,667 males and 18,763 females - have returned home in between April 1 to October 7 this year. Of the returnees, some 31,844 have returned with only travel pass as they didn't have a passport while 149,586 persons have returned with their valid passports.

According to Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA), more than four lakh people have returned home this year due to various reasons. Of them, the deported returnees would not be allowed to return again while the others can get further chance.

But, more than 86,000 returnees wouldn't be able to go back to their workplaces again due to lack of papers and other problems.

In this situation, the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry has taken steps to prepare lists of stranded Bangladeshi migrants failed to return after coming home on leave. Following the lists, the ministry will take steps to return them or rehabilitate in the country.

Ministry senior officer Md Rasheduzzaman, also Assistant Private Secretary to the Minister, said that they are preparing lists of stranded Bangladeshi migrants. Following the lists and the requirement of the applicants, the Ministry will provide them necessary assistance.









According to a recent study of BRAC migration programme conducted on 558 returnee migrants, more than 74 per cent of the returnees have been passing days in tension regarding their return to their workplaces. BRAC migration programme Shariful Hassan told this correspondent that the government should take immediate steps to ensure returning the migrants to their workplaces. At the same time, they must be given necessary mental supports to relieve their pressures.





