Death penalty for rape likely to get Cabinet nod on Monday





The Law Ministry has proposed the amendment to the 'Prevention of Women and Children Repression Act - 2000' ensuring the capital punishment (death sentence) for rapists.

Talking to the Daily Observer on Saturday Law Minister Anisul Huq confirmed that the amendment will be placed before the Cabinet meeting to be presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.

In the wake of the recent spate in the incidents of rape across the country protests and demonstrations are continuing raising a consensus for death to the rapists.

Once the Cabinet agrees to amend the law for increasing the punishment, it would be enforced initially through a Presidential Order as the Parliament is not in session. When the session will start, the draft would be placed in the Jatiya Sangsad for passage as a law.

Following the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the initiative to increase the punishment for rape was taken.

Huge backlog of cases of such incidents are pending in different courts in the country. Most plaintiffs are not getting justice as the rapists or accomplices come out of jail taking advantage of the loopholes in the existing law.









According to the existing provisions of the 'Prevention of Women and Children Repression Act 2000', the highest punishment for rape and death caused by rape is imprisonment from five years to death sentence and penalty of Tk 100,000.

Under its other provisions, highest punishment for trafficking women is jail term of 10 years to death sentence, punishment of trafficking in children is life imprisonment to death sentence and punishment for abduction of women and children is life imprisonment not less than 14 years.



To curb the rising trend of rape incidents the Cabinet in its regular meeting on Monday (tomorrow) is likely to approve a draft law to ensure death penalty for rapists.The Law Ministry has proposed the amendment to the 'Prevention of Women and Children Repression Act - 2000' ensuring the capital punishment (death sentence) for rapists.Talking to the Daily Observer on Saturday Law Minister Anisul Huq confirmed that the amendment will be placed before the Cabinet meeting to be presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.In the wake of the recent spate in the incidents of rape across the country protests and demonstrations are continuing raising a consensus for death to the rapists.Once the Cabinet agrees to amend the law for increasing the punishment, it would be enforced initially through a Presidential Order as the Parliament is not in session. When the session will start, the draft would be placed in the Jatiya Sangsad for passage as a law.Following the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the initiative to increase the punishment for rape was taken.Huge backlog of cases of such incidents are pending in different courts in the country. Most plaintiffs are not getting justice as the rapists or accomplices come out of jail taking advantage of the loopholes in the existing law.According to the existing provisions of the 'Prevention of Women and Children Repression Act 2000', the highest punishment for rape and death caused by rape is imprisonment from five years to death sentence and penalty of Tk 100,000.Under its other provisions, highest punishment for trafficking women is jail term of 10 years to death sentence, punishment of trafficking in children is life imprisonment to death sentence and punishment for abduction of women and children is life imprisonment not less than 14 years.