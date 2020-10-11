Shahbag shows the way again



Female members of the several socio-cultural organisations demonstrate in front of the Sangsad Bhaban carrying placards inscribed 'Want End to Rape, Not Protection' on Saturday protesting the countrywide spate of rapes. PHOTO: OBSERVER

People from walks of life, including students, teachers, leaders and activists of socio-cultural and political organisations, and members of the civil society, have joined the Shahbag movement, demanding

hanging of the rapists. The cabinet is set to take up the death penalty provision at its regular meeting Monday.

They continued their agitation for the 5th day on Saturday to press home their nine-point demand, including the capital punishment for rape.

Anik Roy, general secretary of Chhatra Union, also one of the spokespersons of the movement, told the Daily Observer that they would continue the anti-rape agitation until October 17 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.

He said, "We would announce our next course of action after a long march towards Noakhali scheduled for October 16.

He said they will hold a photo exhibition in the capital today (Sunday), cultural rally on October 12, anti-rape film festival on October 13, women's rally on October 14 and anti-rape bicycle rally in the city on October 15.

In the nine-point, the protesters also demanded resignation of the home minister for his 'failure' to curb violence against women, an end to Sexual harassment social oppression of indigenous women in the hills and plains, setting up of a cell at all government and non-government institutions, including the educational institutions in a bid to curb violence against women and signature to the CIDA Charter and its full implementation.

Policemen on duty preventing activists of Bangladesh Chattra Union, demanding an end to rape incidents and death penalty for the rapist from assembling at the Victory Memorial at Chashara in Narayanganj on Saturday. photo: observer

In case of rape case, Section 1872-155 (4) of the Evidence Act should be repealed and the DNA Act of the case should be implemented in case of evidence, the protesters demand.

They also demanded that textbooks should not be contained articles, essays, paragraphs, pictures, instructions and word choices that insult women create discrimination against them.

Attempts to cover up allegations of rape through rural arbitration should be considered as a punishable offense, they demand.

Meanwhile, Activists of different organisations, including those working on women's rights, staged demonstrations on the road in front of the Jatiya Sangsad on Saturday. The protesters were chanting various slogans condemning the 'impunity of rapists' and demanding prompt action to bring the rapists to book.

They were holding placards inscribed with: "Stop protecting rapists", "Mukti chai, Rokkha Noi".

Protests against the growing incidents of rape, sexual harassment and violence against women are continuing in different parts of the country.

The recent incident of gang rape at Sylhet MC College and a housewife's molestation in Begumganj of Noakhali fuelled the protests.

The Law Minister on Thursday said they are putting forward a proposal for bringing an amendment to the relevant law with a provision for awarding death penalty to rapists as the highest punishment instead of life imprisonment.















