Man held over gang rape of seventh grader in Gazipur

GAZIPUR, Oct 10: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested a man who along with his friends allegedly gang raped a seventh grader in Salna area of Gazipur early Saturday.

The arrestee was identified as Arif alias Sabuj, 28, son of Khorshed Alam.

Commander Abdullah Al Mamun of Rab-1 said they arrested Sabuj at 2:30am from Telipara area.

Sabuj and his accomplices abducted the victim while she was returning from school and took her to a house in Salna area where they violated her.

Neighbours spotted the victim after hearing her scream while already the miscreants managed to flee, he said.

Victim's mother filed a case with Gazipur Police Station over the matter.

-UNB





