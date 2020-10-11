Video
Sunday, 11 October, 2020
Man held over gang rape of seventh grader in Gazipur

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

GAZIPUR, Oct 10: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested a man who along with his friends allegedly gang raped a seventh grader in Salna area of Gazipur early Saturday.
The arrestee was identified as Arif alias Sabuj, 28, son of Khorshed Alam.
Commander Abdullah Al Mamun of Rab-1 said they arrested Sabuj at 2:30am from Telipara area.
Sabuj and his accomplices abducted the victim while she was returning from school and took her to a house in Salna area where they violated her.
Neighbours spotted the victim after hearing her scream while already the miscreants managed to flee, he said.
Victim's mother filed a case with Gazipur Police Station over the matter.
-UNB


