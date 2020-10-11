32nd span of Padma Bridge likely to be installed today













"We will make our efforts again to install the 32nd span Saturday morning," Md. Shafiqul Islam, Project Director of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project said.

Dewan Md Abdul Kader, executive engineer of the project, said the 32nd span- linking the 4thth and 5th piers - will be installed at Mawa end.

On June 10 this year, the 31st span of the Padma Bridge was installed bringing a total of 4.650 kilometres of the structure into view.

