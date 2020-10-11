Video
87 fresh C-19 cases reported in Ctg

Published : Sunday, 11 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 10: A total of 87 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in last 24 hours in Chattogram district, raising the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 19,514.




After testing samples of 848 suspected persons at the seven COVID-19 laboratories here, 87 positive cases were detected. Among the fresh cases, 74 are from Chattogram city and 13 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
The total number of infected patients now stands at 19,514 in Chattogram district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram said on Saturday.
Among the total infected patients, 14,212 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5302 are residents of different upazilas of the district.
A total of 1168 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city while 14,784 have recovered and 297 died. The rest 3,265 are receiving treatments from their homes through hotlines and telemedicine in the district, Dr Fazle Rabbi said.   -BSS



