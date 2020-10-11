87 fresh C-19 cases reported in Ctg













After testing samples of 848 suspected persons at the seven COVID-19 laboratories here, 87 positive cases were detected. Among the fresh cases, 74 are from Chattogram city and 13 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

The total number of infected patients now stands at 19,514 in Chattogram district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram said on Saturday.

Among the total infected patients, 14,212 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5302 are residents of different upazilas of the district.

